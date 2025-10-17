  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • 3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars ft. Quinn Hughes

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars ft. Quinn Hughes

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:23 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars ft. Quinn Hughes - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off a stunning comeback win on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, taking a 5-3 decision at the American Airlines Arena.

Ad

The Canucks were down 2-0, but then rallied to score four unanswered goals in a big second period to open up a 4-2 lead. Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser (PPG), Max Sasson, Conor Garland, and Quinn Hughes (PPG) scored the tallies for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Mavrik Bourque, Mikko Rantanen (PPG), and Wyatt Johnston (PPG) replied for the Stars.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from win over Dallas Stars

#3 Conor Garland

Conor Garland had a strong game for the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. He notched a goal and an assist while skating in nearly 21 minutes of ice time across 24 shots. He registered three shots on goal.

But it was this shot that turned heads. Most importantly, it put the Canucks up 4-2 in the second. Here’s a look:

Ad
Ad

Garland made the most of a terrible giveaway to pop a backhander past the Stars’ netminder Casey DeSmith. The nifty goal was Garland’s first of the season.

#2 Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks netminder had a bit of a soft start, but then kept his team in the game throughout the night. He made 28 saves on 31 shots, shutting the door down the stretch.

Here’s a look at a fantastic save Demko made during a Stars power play opportunity:

Ad
Ad

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen made a tremendous move to get the puck in front of the net. But Demko was there to make the save from point-blank range and preserve the Canucks’ lead.

His efforts earned him the game’s first star.

#1 Quinn Hughes

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was at his typical elite form. He skated for over 25 minutes across 24 shifts. He notched four shots on goal and registered a power play tally. He ended the night with two points, including this tremendous assist:

Ad
Ad

Hughes moved in from the point, faked the shot to take the Stars’ defenseman out of the play, and then rifled a shot-pass that Boeser redirected for the goal. The goal tied the game at two and paved the way for the Canucks to win the game.

Hughes earned the game’s second star.

The Canucks will be back on the ice on Friday as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications