3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-3 win over Dallas Stars ft. Quinn Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off a stunning comeback win on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, taking a 5-3 decision at the American Airlines Arena.The Canucks were down 2-0, but then rallied to score four unanswered goals in a big second period to open up a 4-2 lead. Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser (PPG), Max Sasson, Conor Garland, and Quinn Hughes (PPG) scored the tallies for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Mavrik Bourque, Mikko Rantanen (PPG), and Wyatt Johnston (PPG) replied for the Stars.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from win over Dallas Stars#3 Conor GarlandConor Garland had a strong game for the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. He notched a goal and an assist while skating in nearly 21 minutes of ice time across 24 shots. He registered three shots on goal.But it was this shot that turned heads. Most importantly, it put the Canucks up 4-2 in the second. Here’s a look:Garland made the most of a terrible giveaway to pop a backhander past the Stars’ netminder Casey DeSmith. The nifty goal was Garland’s first of the season.#2 Thatcher DemkoThe Vancouver Canucks netminder had a bit of a soft start, but then kept his team in the game throughout the night. He made 28 saves on 31 shots, shutting the door down the stretch.Here’s a look at a fantastic save Demko made during a Stars power play opportunity:Stars forward Mikko Rantanen made a tremendous move to get the puck in front of the net. But Demko was there to make the save from point-blank range and preserve the Canucks’ lead.His efforts earned him the game’s first star.#1 Quinn HughesCanucks captain Quinn Hughes was at his typical elite form. He skated for over 25 minutes across 24 shifts. He notched four shots on goal and registered a power play tally. He ended the night with two points, including this tremendous assist:Hughes moved in from the point, faked the shot to take the Stars’ defenseman out of the play, and then rifled a shot-pass that Boeser redirected for the goal. The goal tied the game at two and paved the way for the Canucks to win the game.Hughes earned the game’s second star.The Canucks will be back on the ice on Friday as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.