3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-2 win over Anaheim Ducks feat. Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks got a big win on Saturday afternoon, downing the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 at Rogers Arena. With the victory, the Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive as they chase the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Elias Pettersson (defenseman), Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser (PPG), Conor Garland (PPG), Dakota Joshua, and Max Sasson got the goals for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras got the goals for the Anaheim Ducks.

So, let’s take a closer look at the three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from win over Anaheim Ducks

#3 Brock Boeser

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser got back on the plus side with his 25th tally of the season. Boeser made it 3-1 for the Canucks with a wonderful deflection in between the face-off circles to beat Ducks’ goalie Lukas Dostal.

Quinn Hughes’ point shot hit Boeser’s stick, deflecting it past Dostal’s glove hand. Boeser ended the game with a goal and an assist in 18:10 of ice time over 22 shifts.

#2 Quinn Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks captain had a terrific game against the Ducks. While Quinn Hughes ended the game with a minus-1 rating, he chipped in with two assists in 22:36 of ice time over 24 shifts. Hughes was all over the ice, providing the reliable play the Canucks have come to expect from their captain.

Despite injury concerns this season, Hughes is up to 72 points in 62 games on the year. He’s in the running for the Norris Trophy this season, and should be among the finalists.

#1 Thatcher Demko

Speaking of injury concerns, Thatcher Demko was solid in goal for the Canucks on Saturday afternoon, showing no signs of his lingering ailments. Demko stopped 30 of 32 shots in the game, looking sharp when he had to. While the Ducks didn’t get a significant number of high-danger chances, Demko did a fantastic job of controlling rebounds and keeping shots in front of him.

The Canucks’ defense also deserves credit as they kept the front of the net clear, allowing Demko to see shots in front of him. Overall, it was a highly encouraging outing for the Ducks starting netminder as he looks to build momentum moving forward.

The Canucks will hit the ice on Sunday night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena, hoping to make up ground in the Western Conference wild card race.

