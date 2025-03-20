3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-2 win over Winnipeg Jets feat. Brock Boeser

Points are at a premium right now for the Vancouver Canucks, who entered Tuesday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets (who are first overall in the Western Conference) in need of a win to keep pace with the Western Conference postseason chase.

Ad

The Canucks turned the tables on Winnipeg and picked up a massive 6-2 victory; their record improved to 32-25-11 while the Jets suffered a rare regulation loss, dropping to 47-18-4.

The Canucks scored first after the recently-acquired Drew O'Connor's ninth goal of the season. While Winnipeg responded with a tally from Nikolaj Ehlers to knot the score at 1-1, the Canucks soon took a 3-1 lead after goals from Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander.

Ad

Trending

The Jets cut Vancouver's lead to a single goal after Alex Iafallo tallied for the 11th time this season. However, it was all Vancouver from that point. Boeser tallied his second goal of the night and 20th of the season, followed by the first of two goals on the night from forward Pius Suter.

Suter scored again late in the third period, increasing Vancouver's lead to 6-2; his goals were his 19th and 20th of the season, respectively.

Ad

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had a rare subpar outing, allowing five goals on just 21 shots against, finishing with a save percentage of .762. Meanwhile, Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 of the 22 shots that the Jets fired his way.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

#1. Brock Boeser

After several underwhelming performances, Boeser came through with the kind of game that the Canucks need from him down the stretch in this most important time of the season.

Ad

He scored twice while adding an assist, finishing with a +2 rating and dishing out a pair of hits.

If Vancouver has any hope at the postseason, they need their top players to come through for them; Boeser did so on Tuesday night.

#2. Pius Suter

Rumored to be on the move to the Dallas Stars, the Canucks instead decided to retain Suter despite his expiring contract.

He also played a key role in Vancouver's win over the Jets, scoring twice and taking five shots on goal.

Ad

#3. Quinn Hughes

The Canucks captain didn't find the back of the net, but he did rack up a pair of assists while finishing with a +2.

He also led all Vancouver players in ice time with 25:52.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama