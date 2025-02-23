3 most impressive Washington Capitals players from win over Edmonton Oilers feat. Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin defeated the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 Sunday afternoon at the Capital One Arena. This was the Capitals' second win in as many days and the Oilers are now on a three-game losing streak.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin notched his 32nd career hat trick, with Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun (PPG), Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome getting the others for Washington. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl got his 42nd of the year (PPG), with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner getting the other tallies for the Edmonton Oilers.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Washington Capitals players from their win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

3 most impressive Washington Capitals players from win over Edmonton Oilers

#3 Aliaksei Protas

Aliaksei Protas had a solid game on Sunday against the Oilers. Protas has lived up to his role on the Capitals’ top line, registering 50 points in 57 games this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Protas notched three assists, giving him seven points (2G, 5A) in his last five games. Protas hit the ice for 15:40 of ice time over 19 shifts, adding three shots on goal.

Protas has steadily grown into one of the Washington Capitals’ most reliable forwards, giving the team a young, dynamic player to watch for years.

#2 Dylan Strome

Dylan Strome has filled in the top-line center role quite well this season for the Washington Capitals. Strome is currently above a point-per-game pace with 58 points in 57 games. Most importantly, he has provided superstar Alex Ovechkin with a talented center to play with.

On Sunday, Strome registered three points (1G, 2A vs Oilers) and eight (3G, 5A overall) over his last five games. Strome’s emergence this season reflects the overall turnaround the Capitals have had. With Strome on pace to shatter his career-high point total from last season, he will look to lead the Caps down the stretch.

#1 Alex Ovechkin

The undisputed star of Sunday’s game was Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin notched his 32nd career hat trick, taking him to 29 goals in 41 games this season. His 46 points this season are a testament to his elite talent level despite missing a fair chunk of the season with injury.

More importantly, Ovechkin is now up to 882 goals, 12 behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goal list. The 39-year-old Alex Ovechkin is on pace to surpass last season’s relatively down year in which he scored 31 goals and 65 points in 70 games.

All eyes are on Alex Ovechkin down the final 25 games of this season as he looks to surpass the Great One this season. Otherwise, hockey fans will have to wait till next season to see the record fall once and for all.

