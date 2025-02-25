3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 2-1 OT win over San Jose Sharks feat. Mark Scheifele

The Winnipeg Jets overcame a 1-0 deficit to stun the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at the Canada Life Centre. The Jets tied the game with less than 30 seconds to go in the third period, to force overtime. In overtime, Mark Scheifele ended the game with this 32nd tally of the season.

Josh Morrissey tied the game for the Winnipeg Jets at the 19:34 mark of the third period. Earlier, William Eklund (PPG) got his 12th of the year to open the scoring at the 15:07 mark of the first period. Vitek Vanecek stopped 33 shots for the Sharks.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from their 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from OT win over San Jose Sharks

#3 Josh Morrissey

Josh Morrissey got a huge goal for the Winnipeg Jets, tying the game at the 19:34 mark of the third period. His eighth of the year came at a great time, helping the Jets avoid a shutout loss against one of the worst teams in the league.

Morrissey picked up a loose puck and fired a rocket from the top of the circle to beat Vanecek on the stick side. Vanecek managed to get a piece of the shot, but could not make the save. The shot sailed into the top corner, sending the game to overtime.

#2 Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant once again for the Winnipeg Jets, stopping 16 of 17 shots on the night. While Hellebuyck wasn’t overly tested in the game, he made the saves he had to. Most importantly, he kept the Jets in the game as they looked to rally.

Monday night’s performance is another feather in Hellebuyck’s cap as he looks to cement his case for this year’s Vezina Trophy. The win was Hellebuyck’s 35th of the season.

#1 Mark Scheifele

Mark Scheifele ended the game at the 1:33 mark of the extra frame to give the Jets their 41st win of the season. The goal capped off a tremendous comeback in which the Jets scored two goals less than two minutes apart.

Scheifele’s game-winner also moved him past Ilya Kovalchuk into first place on the team’s all-time goal-scoring list with 329. It’s worth pointing out that Kovalchuk played with the Atlanta Thrashers before the club moved to Winnipeg.

Scheifele’s 329 tallies have come with the team in Winnipeg. Now, Scheifele only trails Blake Wheeler for the franchise’s all-time points lead. Scheifele trails Wheeler by 31 points.

The Jets will get a breather on Tuesday night, before taking on the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

