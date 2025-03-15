3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-1 win over Dallas Stars feat. Kyle Connor 

It was a clash of Western Conference heavyweights on Friday night, as the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Dallas Stars in a matchup of the top two teams in the Central Division at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets entered the contest with a comfortable lead in the Central Division, eight points ahead of the second-place Stars. And thanks to their 4-1 victory, they now lead Dallas by 10 points for the division lead (though the Stars have two games in hand).

With the win, the Jets improved to 46-17-4 while the Stars are now 42-21-2.

The opening 20 minutes of play belonged to the Jets, who took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Samberg and Kyle Connor; the tallies were their fifth and 34th of the season, respectively.

Connor continued his impressive season by scoring for the second time early in the second period, extending Winnipeg's lead to 3-0, which they took into the second intermission.

Both teams then traded tallies in the third period, as Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg while Mason Marchment of the Stars spoiled the shutout attempt of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with just under five minutes remaining.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger wasn't at his best, getting victimized four times on just 22 shots. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck stopped all but one of the 25 shots Dallas sent his way.

3 most impressive Winnipeg Jets players from 4-1 win over Dallas Stars

#1. Kyle Connor

One of the top offensive forces on the Jets certainly played like it on Friday night against the Stars and helped to extend his club's lead in the division standings.

Thanks to his two-goal performance, Connor extended his lead in Jets scoring with his 34th and 35th tallies of the season; he also tied teammate Mark Scheifele in total goals.

#2. Connor Hellebuyck

It was another vintage performance from Hellebuyck, who has his eyes set on yet another Vezina Trophy win as the NHL's best goaltender.

He made several key saves against the Stars, including three saves on Matt Duchene and two stops on newly-acquired Dallas star forward Mikko Rantanen.

#3. Luke Schenn

Speaking of newly-acquired players, Schenn is acclimating nicely to life in Winnipeg and had himself arguably his best outing since he was acquired at last week's NHL Trade Deadline.

He not only finished with a +2 rating, but he also led the team in doling out physical punishment with seven hits on the night.

The Winnipeg Jets will hope to keep their winning momentum going when they face the Seattle Kraken next at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

