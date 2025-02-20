3 intriguing NHL teammate battles to watch out for in 4 Nations Final

The 4 Nations Final is set for Thursday in Boston as Team USA will take on Team Canada. The tournament has been the return of best-on-best hockey. However, after the game, players will return to their NHL team as the season resumes on Saturday.

Heading into the finals, here are three NHL teammate battles to watch out for.

3 intriguing NHL teammate battles to watch out for in 4 Nations

#1 Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are star players of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, since the tournament started, both players haven't talked or texted each other as the focus is on their country.

Matthews did say he was happy Marner scored the OT winner against Sweden. But, the teammates in Toronto have put their friendship on pause until the 4 Nations is over.

#2 Matthew Tkachuk & Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season and a big reason why was Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett.

USA has Tkachuk while Reinhart and Bennett are on Team Canada. Tkachuk will play a physical game, as does Bennett, while Reinhart is on Canada's top power play and one of the best goal scorers in the NHL.

If Tkachuk and Bennett are on the ice against one another, it will be interesting to see if they hit each other.

#3 Jake Gunetzel vs trio of Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning are well represented in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jake Guentzel, who leads in goals, is on USA's roster. However, he will be up against some of his teammates, including Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, and Anthony Cirelli, as well as Canada's head coach, Jon Cooper, who also coaches Tampa Bay.

Regardless of who wins, there will be bragging rights in Tampa Bay's locker room.

