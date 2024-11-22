3 key Edmonton Oilers takeaways from 5-3 loss to Minnesota Wild: Stuart Skinner's woes pile, PK remains strong, and more

For the final time in his career, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the ice at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton. The host Edmonton Oilers were hoping to spoil the occasion for Fleury, who plans to retire at the end of the season after 21 seasons in the NHL.

Instead, it was Minnesota that played the role of spoiler in front of the Edmonton faithful, winning 5-3.

The game started positively enough for the Oilers, as star forward Leon Draisaitl beat Fleury just 27 seconds after the opening faceoff to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

But midway through the opening frame, Matt Boldy's 11th goal of the season knotted the score.

Both teams traded goals early in the second period, as Marcus Foligno and Corey Perry found the back of the net. Minnesota then exerted control over the contest with goals from Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau.

Trending

Gaudreau struck again midway through the third period, increasing Minnesota’s lead to 5-2. By the time Edmonton’s Jeff Skinner scored with 25 seconds remaining in regulation, the outcome had already been all but decided.

Minnesota’s victory gave them their 13th win of the season, keeping them within striking distance of the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the Oilers fell to fourth in the Pacific Division with a 10-9-2 record.

Fleury finished with 28 saves and earned the 564th win of his career. Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner didn’t fare as well, allowing five goals on 26 shots.

3 Major Takeaways from Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 loss to Minnesota Wild

#1. The penalty killing remained strong despite the loss

One positive aspect the Edmonton Oilers can look back on from Thursday’s game is that it was their sixth straight outing in which they prevented their opponent from scoring a power-play goal.

While the Oilers made only one trip to the penalty box, they killed off the penalty.

Edmonton’s penalty killing was ranked 32nd overall in the NHL earlier in the week, but they’re slowly climbing out of that statistical hole.

#2. The Oilers appeared to be fatigued

While NHL players are some of the best-conditioned athletes on the planet, they’re still human.

Thursday’s game was the Edmonton Oilers' sixth in the last 10 nights, and the effects of their busy schedule showed on the ice, which gave a major advantage to the already rock-solid Wild.

#3. Stuart Skinner couldn't make saves when he needed to

One of the Edmonton Oilers' biggest concerns coming into the season was placing the prospect of a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final in the hands of Stuart Skinner.

Critics who doubt Edmonton’s goaltending strength found plenty of evidence on Thursday, as Skinner allowed five goals on just 26 shots. Following the loss, his goals-against average stands at a troubling 3.33.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback