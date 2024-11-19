3 Key Montreal Canadiens Takeaways: Montembeault's 30-save shutout, PK shuts down elite power play and more from 3-0 win over Edmonton Oilers

The Montreal Canadiens have battled inconsistency in the first quarter of the 2024-25 NHL season, and things wouldn't get any easier for them on Monday night as they welcomed the 2024 defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers to town.

The Oilers, who are fresh off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, continue to be led by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl; the former has already surpassed the 1,000-point mark despite only being 27 years of age.

Despite the offensive challenge that the Canadiens faced, they would be the ones to turn the tables on the visiting Oilers with a 3-0 shutout victory.

Neither team was able to find the scoresheet in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the Oilers outshot the Habs 13-8.

It seemed that both teams would head to their respective dressing rooms still scoreless after 40 minutes, but the Habs struck first late in the second period thanks to Brendan Gallagher's eighth goal of the year, giving the Habs the lead.

Montreal would extend their lead in the third period courtesy of Kaiden Guhle's second goal of the campaign, followed by an empty net goal by Jake Evans with goaltender Calvin Pickard pulled for the extra attacker.

Pickard finished with 22 saves, while Sam Montembeault held the fort with his second shutout of the season, making 30 saves.

3 major takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 3-0 win over Edmonton Oilers

#3. Canadiens' penalty killing frustrated Oilers' high-powered offense

It's a dangerous idea to put the lethal offensive firepower of the Oilers on the power play. And sometimes, it's hard to keep track of all of the weapons they boast, even after McDavid and Draisaitl.

However, the Canadiens won thanks in large part to their stifling penalty killing on Edmonton's man advantages, denying them all three opportunities with a Habs player in the penalty box.

#2. Brendan Gallagher continues to demonstrate his effectiveness

With his tally against Edmonton, Gallagher continues to show the Habs that he can play at a high and effective level.

Additionally, he moved past former Canadiens forward Stephane Richer for most goals by a right-wing forward in Habs history with 226.

#1. Sam Montembeault will gain major confidence from his first shutout since Opening Night

Sam Montembeault has also struggled with his consistency and was pulled from the net late last month after he surrendered five goals by the early goings of the second period.

However, he returned to form against Edmonton, picking up his second shutout of the year and first since his historic blanking of the Maple Leafs on Opening Night.

