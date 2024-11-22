3 key Rangers takeaways from 3-2 loss to Flames: Shesterkin's 46 saves wasted, offensive firepower doused, and more

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that held true for the New York Rangers against the Calgary Flames on Thursday evening.

Making their first trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Rangers hoped to earn a fourth consecutive victory and further establish their standing in the Eastern Conference. But instead, the Flames proved to be rude hosts.

Calgary's Connor Zary broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period, and the Flames made sure it stood as the game-winning goal. The Flames improved to 11-6-3, while the Rangers dropped to 12-5-1.

The scoring was opened by the Flames, courtesy of Matt Coronato’s sixth goal of the season, giving Calgary a 1-0 lead. The lead increased to 2-0 after Yegor Sharangovich’s goal withstood a Rangers challenge for a hand pass.

But the Rangers struck quickly in the second period, knotting the score at 2-2 thanks to a pair of goals within 16 seconds by Alexis Lafrenière and Will Cuylle.

Zary's game-winner was his fourth goal of the year.

Igor Shesterkin was splendid in goal for the Rangers, making 46 saves and doing everything he could to give his teammates a chance to win. Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf didn’t have as busy a night, making 27 saves.

Let's look at the major takeaways from New York's setback in Alberta at the historic home of the Flames.

3 Major Takeaways from New York Rangers' 3-2 loss to Calgary Flames

#1. The Flames badly outshot the Rangers

The Flames had the puck most of the night, reaching 30 shots on Shesterkin before the Rangers even reached double digits in the shot column.

The Rangers also didn’t make life hard enough on Wolf, who made 27 saves.

#2. New York played undisciplined hockey

It’s difficult to win in the NHL when a team makes multiple trips to the penalty box, and that was true for the Rangers against the Flames.

The Flames enjoyed five power-play opportunities compared to just one for the Rangers. While New York struck twice in quick succession in the second period, they didn’t do enough to pick up the two points.

#3. The Rangers wasted a vintage performance by Igor Shesterkin

The Rangers goaltender was in vintage form against the Flames, tying a career-best 46 saves in a losing effort. Unfortunately, his performance was all for naught in the standings.

While the Rangers may have a solid record and a comfortable cushion in the standings, they can’t afford to throw away games like this later in the season and the playoffs.

