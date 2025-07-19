3 key takeaways from Edmonton Oilers’ 2025-26 NHL schedule release

The Edmonton Oilers will face a significant challenge on their way to another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2025-26. Their regular-season schedule will feature a gauntlet the team must get through leading up to the Olympic break in February.

The Oilers must also become true road warriors as they navigate several tough chunks of their 2025-26 schedule away from home.

So, it’s worth taking a look at the key takeaways from the Edmonton Oilers' 2025-26 NHL schedule, focusing on the biggest challenges that lie ahead.

3 key takeaways from Edmonton Oilers’ 2025-26 NHL schedule

#3 Major returns to Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers’ 2025-26 schedule features some key returns. First, the Vancouver Canucks will be in town on October 11 in a game that could feature the return of Evander Kane. That night will be particularly special as all 32 teams will be in action.

On November 23, the Oilers will head down to Florida to take on the Panthers in a much-anticipated Stanley Cup Final rematch.

Two nights later, the Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in a game that will feature former assistant coach Glen Gulutzan commandeering the Stars.

Lastly, January 17 will feature Hockey Day in Canada with the Oilers taking on the Canucks as the main attraction.

#2 Tough road trips

The Edmonton Oilers will open the 2025-26 season with seven of their first 10 games on the road. That set includes a five-game East Coast trip. The club will also have another five-game road trip in December, leading up to Christmas.

November features a seven-game trip that will take the Oilers through Philadelphia, Columbus, Carolina, Buffalo, Washington, Tampa, and Florida in just 11 days.

Those road trips will be major tests for the Oilers as they look to firmly position themselves in a playoff spot heading into the Olympic break in February.

#1 Insanely compressed schedule

Speaking of the Olympic break, the NHL was forced to compress this season’s schedule to accommodate the three-week layoff in February as the 2026 Milano-Cortina games unfold.

That situation means the Oilers will play the bulk of their season between November and January. The club will play 14 games in November, with 10 of those on the road. Then, the Oilers hit the ice for 15 games in December and January.

That’s a total of 44 games in roughly 12 weeks. The Oilers’ season will largely depend on their performance during that stretch. If the club fails to gain as much ground as possible, it could struggle to secure a playoff spot following the Olympic break.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Oilers’ biggest stars will likely take part in the Olympics. So, there won’t be a break for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm.

It remains to be seen if the extra ice time for the Oilers’ stars will have an impact on their performance when they return from Milano-Cortina.

