3 key takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 NHL schedule release

The NHL schedule was released on July 16, and many fans began circling pivotal games for excitement.
The NHL schedule sees a lengthy break in February for the Olympics, which forces teams to play more games in the other months, which leads to more back-to-backs.
After the NHL schedule was released, here are three takeaways from the Maple Leafs' schedule.
3 key takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs schedule
#1, Plenty of back-to-backs
Toronto, like most NHL teams, has plenty of back-to-backs due to the Olympic break.
In total, the Maple Leafs have 15 back-to-back games this season which is more than usual. The back-to-backs mean having two goalies is key, which luckily for Toronto is the case as the Maple Leafs have Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll under contract.
#2, December will be a big test for Maple Leafs
After Toronto saw Mitch Marner leave, many analysts have different thoughts on how the Maple Leafs will do this season.
Many expect them to be a playoff team still, but whether that's a Wild Card team or one of the top-three in the division is to be seen. However, the month of December will be a big test for the Maple Leafs.
In December, Toronto plays 14 times, eight at home and six on the road. But, the road games are against Florida, Carolina, Washington, Dallas, Nashville, and Detroit, all but the Predators and Detroit are expected to be playoff teams.
Meanwhile, Toronto also has notable home games against Montreal, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, and New Jersey in December.
December will be a real tough test to see just how good Toronto is.
#3, Lengthy road trips
Toronto has two lengthy road trips, which will tell a lot about how good the Maple Leafs are.
The Maple Leafs have two six-game road trips, which are the longest road trips of the season for Toronto.
The road trips are from November 22 to December 4, January 29, and February 26, but luckily, the second six-game road trip is broken up by the Olympic break. Yet, Toronto has to be on the road before and after the Olympic break.
