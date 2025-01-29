3 least impressive Boston Bruins from 7-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Jeremy Swayman 

The Boston Bruins entered Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres having won three of their last four games, while the Sabres hadn't fared as well with only a single win in their last five games.

Ultimately, it was the Sabres who came out on top, winning by a 7-2 final score thanks to a pair of hat tricks from both Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka. The win improved the Sabres to 19-26-5, while the Bruins fell to 25-21-6.

The scoring was started just past the midway point of the first period by Boston's Mason Lohrei, who scored his third goal of the season to give the Bruins the 1-0 lead. However, Buffalo knotted the score just minutes later thanks to Tage Thompson; both teams went into their respective dressing rooms tied at 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes.

Thompson would strike again for good measure at the 4:43 mark of the second period, scoring his second goal to give the Sabres the lead. Buffalo added to the lead less than two minutes later, as J.J. Peterka scored his 12th goal.

Thompson completed his hat trick early in the third period; both teams then traded goals, as Brad Marchand struck for the Bruins while Peterka then scored his second, followed by his third. Zach Benson then added Buffalo's seventh goal of the game late in the third period for good measure.

Jeremy Swayman did not have a good night between the pipes for Boston, allowing six goals. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in a winning effort for the Sabres.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 7-2 loss to Buffalo Sabres

#1. Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins have an issue on their hands, as they made the decision to pay goaltender Jeremy Swayman as one of the five top goalie in the NHL after a highly-publicized standoff.

But Swayman is performing like anything like one of the top goalies in the NHL, and the fact that he allowed six goals against the basement-dwelling Sabres is a serious issue.

If the Bruins are going to secure a postseason spot, they need much stronger performances out of Swayman, who hasn't lived up to his contract yet.

#2. Charlie Coyle

One of Boston's veteran forwards, he finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating while also failing to register a single point. He also managed only a single shot.

The Bruins didn't get what they needed out of their team against the Sabres, and Coyle's complete absence from the scoresheet was a representative of the overall abysmal evening.

#3. Mason Lohrei

While Lohrei finished with a -1 rating, he also was guilty of four separate turnovers in what was overall an abysmal night for the Bruins.

The Bruins will look to bounce back when they host the Winnipeg Jets next at TD Garden on Thursday.

