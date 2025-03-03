3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 1-0 loss to Minnesota Wild feat. Mason Lohrei

The Minnesota Wild shut out the Boston Bruins 1-0 in a gritty defensive showdown at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, handing Boston its fifth loss in six games since returning from the Four Nations Face-Off break.

The Bruins, fresh off a win over Pittsburgh, aimed to build momentum and gain ground in the Atlantic Division but struggled to crack Minnesota's defense. The Wild, meanwhile, improved to 35-22-4, while Boston dropped to 28-26-5 in a costly regulation loss that denied them any points in the standings.

There was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes, which included a stretch of seven consecutive minutes from the opening faceoff until the first whistle.

At the 5:01 mark of the second period, Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau scored the game's only goal, his 13th tally of the season, which stood as the game-winner.

The Bruins entered the third period trailing by one and pressed desperately for the tying goal but ultimately failed to break through.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman had a strong performance, allowing just one goal on 22 shots, while Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson earned the shutout with 28 saves.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 1-0 loss to Minnesota Wild

#1. Mason Lohrei

The Bruins defenseman was caught out of position on Gaudreau's second-period goal, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Lohrei finished with a minus-1 rating and committed three giveaways.

#2. Charlie Coyle

These are the types of games where the Bruins need their veteran leadership group to step up, especially in the absence of captain Brad Marchand.

Former Wild forward Charlie Coyle was a non-factor against Minnesota, failing to register a point while managing just one shot and committing a giveaway.

#3. Morgan Geekie

One of Boston's goal scorers in Saturday’s victory over Pittsburgh, Geekie was held off the scoresheet against Minnesota.

He managed only one shot on goal and finished with a minus-1 rating.

