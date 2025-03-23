3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-1 loss to San Jose Sharks feat. Morgan Geekie 

The Boston Bruins are in desperate need of points in the standings if they are to avoid missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what would be the first time since the 2014-15 NHL season.

They found themselves matched up against an ideal opponent, as they took on the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks. They had only won 18 games coming into Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they would drop their fifth consecutive game with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Sharks in what was nothing short of a humiliating setback. With the loss, the Bruins are now 30-32-9 and have dropped five in a row.

The game was goalless for the opening 20 minutes of play, but it was the Sharks who broke the ice early in the second period.

William Eklund scored his 16th goal of the season just 2:13 after the opening faceoff of the middle frame, giving the Sharks the 1-0 lead. But late in the period, the Bruins knotted the score at 1-1 thanks to the 13th goal of the season from Casey Mittelstadt.

Both teams remained tied heading into the latter half of the third period, and it was Sharks defenseman, Lucas Carlsson, scoring his first goal since November 2022 that served as the dagger:

The Bruins pulled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a last-ditch effort to tie the game that went unfulfilled. Barclay Goodrow scored his fifth goal of the season by hitting the vacated net, increasing the lead to 3-1 and sealing Boston's fate.

Korpisalo finished with 18 saves, while San Jose's Alexandar Georgiev stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 3-1 loss to San Jose Sharks

#1. Morgan Geekie

One of the players that the Bruins have been depending on this season, Geekie failed to come through in a must-win game for Boston against an inferior opponent.

He failed to register a single point, couldn't even muster a single shot on goal, and finished with a -1 rating.

#2. Elias Lindholm

Another player who the Bruins were hoping would step up following the trade of captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, Lindholm failed to make an impact in a game ripe for the taking.

Like Geekie, he failed to register a single point and also finished with a -1 rating.

#3. Andrew Peeke

The Bruins blueliner not only failed to factor into the scoring for his club in the embarrassing loss to the Sharks, but he also committed a team-high two giveaways against a team that had no business winning the game.

