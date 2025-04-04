3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens feat. Pavel Zacha

The Boston Bruins continued their nosedive, losing their 10th straight game, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Bell Centre. With the loss, the Bruins have now sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Division, while the Habs have strengthened their hold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Elias Lindholm got the Boston Bruins on the board with his 14th of the season. Christian Dvorak, Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki (EN) scored for the Montreal Canadiens.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins from their loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens

#3. Casey Mittelstadt

Casey Mittelstadt joined the Boston Bruins from the Colorado Avalanche in the Charlie Coyle trade at this year’s deadline. While hopes weren’t sky-high for Mittelstadt, he’s failed to gain traction in Boston.

Mittelstadt, who’s now in a bottom-six role, failed to get much going on Thursday night against the Canadiens. In 16:43 of ice time, Mittelstadt managed just one shot on goal, while registering a minus-2.

Unfortunately for Mittelstadt and the Bruins, Mittelstadt has failed to find his identity in Boston. The good news is that he still has time this season to build some momentum for next season.

#2. Mason Lohrei

A recurring theme since the 4 Nations Face-Off has been Mason Lohrei’s inability to fill Charlie McAvoy’s skates as the Bruins’ top defenseman. On Thursday night, Lohrei skated for over 18 minutes over 23 shifts. He did not get a shot on goal or block any.

Perhaps the most concerning number is the minus-3 he registered on the night. Lohrei’s defensive game hasn’t lived up to expectations, leaving the Bruins playing with practically an AHL-caliber blue line.

#1. Pavel Zacha

The Bruins’ top-line center failed to live up to his role against the Canadiens. Pavel Zacha played for almost 18 minutes over 23 shifts. Despite getting two shots on goal, he was unable to find the back of the net.

Moreover, Zacha was a minus-3 on the night. The number is a dreadful stat as Zacha hasn’t emerged as the clear-cut center the Bruins need to play alongside sniper David Pastrnak.

The Bruins will have a chance to snap their worst losing streak in over a decade when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes next at TD Garden on Saturday.

