3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-3 loss to Florida Panthers ft. Andrew Peeke

The Boston Bruins lost a 4-3 decision to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. The showdown marked the first time former captain Brad Marchand returned to Boston following his trade deadline move last season.Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm (PPG), and Morgan Geekie scored for the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Mackie Samoskevich (PPG), A.J. Greer, Eetu Luostarinen, and Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers. Marchand had two assists for the night.Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves on the night.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Florida Panthers#3 Tanner JeannotTanner Jeannot was a major offseason acquisition for the Boston Bruins. The club gave him a multi-year deal that left plenty of fans scratching their heads. On Tuesday, Jeannot hit the ice for less than 10 minutes. He ended the night a minus-1 across 16 shifts, while getting three shots on goal.Jeannot will need to step up more if he is to live up to the contract the club gave him this past offseason.#2 Mason LohreiBoston Bruins blueliner Mason Lohrei continues to show struggles on the defensive side of the puck. On Tuesday night, his role in Greer’s goal evidenced the team’s confusion on the ice.Here’s a look at the goal:The sequence starts with Fraser Minten losing the draw. The puck lands behind him with Lohrei standing around, unable to clear the puck out of harm’s way. The confusion among all Bruins’ players on the ice allows Greer to get a quick wrister past Swayman.In Swayman’s defense, he had little time to adjust to the play. Had Lohrei cleared the puck, the goal could have been easily prevented.Lohrei was also on the wrong end of a great play by Luostarinen. The Panthers’ center undressed Lohrei during a 1-on-1 sequence that culminated in the Panthers taking a 3-2 lead in the third period.The Bruins tied the game, but Lohrei’s misplay spelled the beginning of a disastrous ending for Boston.#1 Andrew PeekeThe Boston Bruins’ veteran defenseman did not have his best game of the season. Peeke hit the ice for 16:23 across 24 shifts, but failed to shut down the Panthers.In particular, his role in the opening goal of the game left much to be desired. Here’s a look:Peeke got caught at the side of the net, unable to prevent the Panthers’ forward from taking control of the puck and getting the tap-in.It’s worth pointing out that the Bruins’ penalty kill did little to prevent the Panthers from moving the puck well. Still, the puck ended up in the back of the net with Peeke being able to do little about it.The worst play of the night came on the game-winner with about 25 seconds to go in the game. Check it out:The shot hit the post, bounced back out, and ricocheted off Peeke and into the wide-open cage. The reaction from all Boston players on the ice said it all. While the goal wasn’t necessarily Peeke’s fault, he backed right into the puck and inadvertently directed it into the net.It was a terrible ending to a terrible night.