  3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning ft. Joonas Korpisalo

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning ft. Joonas Korpisalo

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:28 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins saw their comeback bid fall short against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon at the TD Garden. The Bruins were down 3-0 and 4-1 before scoring two goals to pull within one. But the Lightning held on for the win.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice for the Lightning, with Yanni Gourden and Pontus Holmberg adding the other goals. Meanwhile, Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Harris, and Morgan Geekie replied for the Boston Bruins.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

#3 Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins number one defenseman Charlie McAvoy had a tough game against the Bolts. While he had his usual high-end performance, he struggled at times. In particular, one play stands out as an uncharacteristic miscue by McAvoy.

Here’s a look:

Roughly a minute and a half into the game, McAvoy lost the puck in his own blue line. The play came back the other way, leading to Anthony Cirelli’s first goal of the game. When looking at the replay, McAvoy tries to get back into the play, but he’s unable to do so.

He struggled to regain his position, but just couldn’t get back into the play. McAvoy was also caught flat-footed on Holmberg’s goal.

Here’s a look:

Once again, McAvoy was out of position and just couldn’t get back into the play in time. Holmberg beat him to the puck, leading to the 4-1 game-winning goal.

#2 Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov hit the ice for 17:41 of ice time. While he didn’t have an awful game, his costly gaffe in the first period led to the Bolts’ second goal.

Here’s a look:

An atrocious giveaway by Zadorov hit Jake Guentzel’s stick, leading the play back into the Boston Bruins’ zone. Zadorov then lost his man behind the net, who fed the puck to Cirelli in the front of the net.

The goal made the game 2-0 and paved the way for the Tampa victory.

#1 Joonas Kospisalo

It’s tough to blame Boston Bruins netminder Joonas Korpisalo for all four goals. But when looking at the replays, he looked out of position in all four goals. Cirelli’s second goal started with Korpisalo playing the puck behind the net. On Holmberg’s goal, Korpisalo got stuck going side-to-side.

Korpisalo faced 23 total shots, allowing four goals. That’s not the sort of performance the Bruins expect from their backup netminder. The club will be expecting Korpisalo to provide solid goaltending on nights Jeremy Swayman is not in the crease.

The Bruins will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a three-game West Coast trip.






