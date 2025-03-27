3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Casey Mittelstadt 

The Boston Bruins have all but tumbled out of the postseason race in the Eastern Conference, having gone 0-5-1 in their last six games coming into Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Boston's misery continued, as they dropped a 6-2 final score for their seventh straight loss and saw their record drop even further to 30-34-9. The Ducks improved to 31-32-8.

The Ducks seized the 1-0 lead late in the first period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Leo Carlsson and their lead into the first intermission.

They increased their lead to 2-0 after Nikita Nesterenko scored his fourth goal of the season. Boston managed to halve their lead after David Pastrnak scored for the 35th time. However, the response by the Ducks was immediate.

Less than two minutes later, they restored the two-goal lead thanks to a tally from Jackson LaCombe, followed by a backbracker from Cutter Gauthier 48 seconds after that.

Just 4:02 into the final frame, LaCombe scored for the second time in the game and for the 18th time this season. Both teams then traded goals in quick succession, as Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks while Morgan Geekie tallied for Boston.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was under siege all game long, stopping 31 of the 37 shots that the Ducks fired his way. Meanwhile, John Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots from the Bruins.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 5-1 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1. Casey Mittelstadt

In their trade of Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins received Casey Mittelstadt in return.

He had arguably his worst game of the season on Wednesday night, finishing with a ghastly -5 rating as part of the crushing loss to the Ducks. He also failed to register a single point while also committing a giveaway.

#2. Mason Lohrei

It's been a struggle for Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei of late, who routinely has finished recent games with subpar plus-minus ratings.

That was no exception against the Ducks, as he was on the ice for three Ducks goals during the loss; his -3 rating has dropped his season total to an unsightly -30.

#3. David Pastrnak

It was an abysmal defensive showing for goal-scoring forward David Pastrnak, who scored one of Boston's only goals in the 6-2 loss.

Despite his goal, Pastrnak tied Mittelstadt with a -5 rating; he also committed a giveway.

