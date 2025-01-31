3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-2 loss against Winnipeg Jets feat. David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins were on the receiving end of a 6-2 pounding at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at the TD Garden. The loss extended the Bruins’ current skid to two games, with the Jets having now won five in a row.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand (PPG) and Elias Lindholm (SHG) scored. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele had two goals, with Vladislav Namestnikov (PPG), Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor (SHG, EN) and Parker Ford getting the other goals for the Winnipeg Jets.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Winnipeg Jets

#3 Mason Lohrei

The Boston Bruins defender had a rough night, registering a minus-3 rating against the Jets. Lohrei hit the ice for 24 shifts, totaling 21:41 of ice time.

Lohrei committed a ghastly gaffe on the Jets’ fourth goal and second of the third period. With the game 3-2 and the Bruins looking to get back into the game, Lohrei picked up a loose puck behind his net. However, he didn’t see the Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers standing at the side of the net.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ehlers poked at the puck, popping it into the net where a distracted Joonas Korpisalo could not do anything to stop the puck.

The embarrassing goal was the lowlight of a third-period debacle that cost Boston the game.

#2 Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo had a tough outing, giving up five goals on 26 shots. While Korpisalo has been relatively solid this season, Thursday night’s performance was uncharacteristically weak for Korpisalo.

The Jets took advantage of an overall weak performance by Boston in the third period. When the Bruins needed a key save from Korpisalo, they didn’t get it. Ultimately, Korpisalo ended up with a lopsided decision.

#1 David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins’ top scorer failed to live up to expectations. While he got an assist in the game, he was a minus-3, failing to make a difference both offensive and defensively.

The final goal of the game was a good example of how David Pastrnak was unable to be the difference-maker the Bruins needed him to be. With the Bruins on a 6-on-4 power play late in the third and an empty net, the Bruins bobbled the puck at their own blue line.

Then, Kyle Connor picked up the puck, skated between the two defensemen, and popped the puck in the back of the net.

Check out the goal:

The Bruins will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they host the New York Rangers.

