The Boston Bruins hit rock bottom in their season with their 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night; losing to the NHL's worst team while fighting for their playoff lives seemed like the ultimate embarrassment.

But that wasn't enough for the Bruins, who were humiliated just 24 hours later with a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The loss dropped the Bruins to 30-33-9, while the Kings improved to 39-21-9.

While the Bruins managed to grab the lead just 19 seconds into the opening period thanks to a goal from Elias Lindholm, the Kings would soon take over. They seized a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Anze Kopitar and Warren Foegele, taking their one-goal lead into the dressing room for the first intermission.

Morgan Geekie knotted the score for the Bruins early in the second period, the lone remaining positive highlight. It was all Los Angeles from that point on, as Drew Doughty and Andre Kuzmenko gave the Kings a two-goal lead to round out the second period.

In the third period, the Kings got goals from Quinton Byfield, Tanner Jeannot and Samuel Helenius, increasing the lead to 7-2.

That would do it for the scoring, as the Kings put an exclamation point on what will almost certainly guarantee the Bruins won't be making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 7-2 loss to Los Angeles Kings

#1. Jeremy Swayman

Once again, the Bruins did not get adequate goaltending from Swayman, who they made the fifth-highest-paid goaltender in the NHL before the 2024-25 season began following a bitter contract standoff.

Swayman hasn't come close to living up to his contract and was particularly concerning on Sunday night against the Kings. He allowed all seven goals against, finishing with an extremely unsightly save percentage of .696.

#2. Mason Lohrei

Once again, Lohrei had a subpar defensive effort in a game that the Bruins had to win in order to keep their almost all-but completely faded playoff hopes alive. He finished with a -3 rating, tied for the worst among all Bruins defensemen as he was caught out of position multiple times.

#3. Jakub Lauko

It was a particularly rough outing for the defensively-oriented forward against the Kings. Lauko finished with a -3 rating, the worst among all Bruins forwards in the painful loss. He also contributed no points and was guilty of committing a giveaway.

