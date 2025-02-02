3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-1 loss to Detroit Red Wings feat. Morgan Frost

The Calgary Flames dropped a 3-1 decision at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the loss, the Flames fell three points behind the LA Kings in the chase for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

Nazem Kadri had the lone goal for the Calgary Flames, scoring in the third period to make the game close at 2-1. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp (EN) scored for the Detroit Red Wings.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Calgary Flames players in their loss to the Detroit Red Wings:

#3 Tyson Barrie

The Calgary Flames veteran defenseman failed to make a significant impact on the ice against the Red Wings. Barrie racked up a minus-2 rating in over 18 minutes of ice time during 26 shifts. While he got three shots on goal, he was unable to block any in the game.

In particular, Barrie looked poor on Simon Edvinsson’s goal, as he just skated around, failing to keep the Red Wings’ players from scoring.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The replay showed Barrie attempting to get a stick on the puck as Edvinsson let the shot go. However, Barrie was unsuccessful, leading to the 2-0 goal that would prove to be the game-winner.

#2 Joel Farabee

Joel Farabee made his Calgary Flames debut on Saturday night. Unfortunately, he was largely inconsequential on the night. He skated in 24 shifts, registering 18 minutes of ice time. However, he didn't get a shot on goal or land on the scoresheet.

While Farabee was credited with a blocked shot and a hit, he didn’t have the impact the Flames hoped he’d have when they acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers. It was his first game. So, there’s room for Flames fans to believe thata he should continue to improve his overall impact on the team.

#1 Morgan Frost

Like Farabee, the Flames acquired Frost hoping that he could be a difference-maker on the ice. However, Frost had a rough Flames debut, registering a minus-2 while failing to get on the scoresheet. He notched up three shots on goal but could not find the back of the net.

On the defensive side, Frost looked out of place, as the Red Wings made him look bad on Dylan Larkin’s goal. Frost got wrapped up by two Red Wings players, failing to cover either one. That lack of focus allowed Larkin to skate in front of the net and score the goal.

Here’s a look:

While the Red Wings players deserve credit for the play, the fact is that Frost will need to do a better job defensively to help his team win hockey games.

The Flames will have a chance to bounce back as they take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night.

