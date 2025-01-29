3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-1 loss to Washington Capitals feat. MacKenzie Weegar 

The Calgary Flames entered Tuesday night's game on home ice at Scotiabank Saddledome against the visiting Washington Capitals with a 3-1 record in their last four games, adding to what has been an impressive season that has them currently in a postseason position.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are enjoying an impressive season of their own, finding themselves in first overall place in the Metropolitan Division.

Ultimately, it was the Capitals who continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the Flames, improving their record to 34-11-5; the Flames fell to 24-18-7.

The scoring was started just 1:21 after the opening faceoff thanks to first-year Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who notched his 11th goal of the season to give Washington the 1-0 lead.

Just past the midway point of the second period, Calgary's Blake Coleman knotted the score on the power-play with his 11th goal, only to see the Capitals respond minutes later with a power-play goal of their own from Dylan Strome.

The Capitals took their 2-1 lead into the dressing room for the second intermission, setting up a tense third period.

Despite a late push from the Flames, they proved unable to get the equalizer. The Capitals then secured the victory late in the third period thanks to a goal from Aliaksei Protas at the 17:35 mark.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf made 20 saves in a losing effort for the Flames, while the newly re-signed Logan Thompson was victorious with 32 saves.

3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 3-1 loss to Washington Capitals

#1. MacKenzie Weegar

While Weegar has been a steady presence on the blue line for the Flames this season, he committed a crucial turnover in the first period that directly led to Washington's first goal.

His attempt to clear the puck from in front of his net accidentally landed right on the stick of Pierre-Luc Dubois, who then scored.

#2. Jonathan Huberdeau

Having mostly enjoyed a resurgent season with the Flames, this was not one of Huberdeau's better games. He finished with zero points and managed only a single shot on goal while being mostly invisible on the ice.

#3. Blake Coleman

Coleman may have scored Calgary's only goal of the game, but like his teammate Weegar, he committed a crucial error that set up a Capitals goal. He closed his hand on the puck and threw it out of his defensive zone in clear violation of the rules.

The Flames were already shorthanded, and Coleman's penalty allowed the Capitals to enjoy a 5-on-3 opportunity, which they scored on.

The Flames will look to bounce back when they host the Anaheim Ducks next at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

