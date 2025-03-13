3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 4-3 S/O loss to Vancouver Canucks feat. Yegor Sharangovich 

The Calgary Flames have surprised many fans this season, bouncing back from a subpar last pair of seasons and put themselves within striking distance of their first playoff berth since 2022.

Ad

They clashed against the rival Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, hoping to build their lead in the Wild Card chase to three points.

Instead, it was the Canucks who tied the Flames in the standings with a 4-3 win via the shootout.

The Canucks found the back of the net first, as Pius Suter scored for the 17th time this season to give Vancouver the 1-0 lead. Nazem Kadri responded for the Flames with his 23rd goal; both teams headed into the first intermission tied at 1-1.

Ad

Trending

While Jake DeBrusk briefly restored the lead for the Canucks in the second period, the Flames got a pair of goals in quick order from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored both shorthanded and on the powerplay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the Flames took their one-goal lead into the third period, it was spoiled by Elias Pettersson's 14th goal, once again knotting the score.

Neither team found the back of the net in overtime, setting up a shootout. Petterson tallied in the skills contest for the Canucks, who eventually outlasted the Flames; Conor Garland scored the deciding goal.

Dustin Wolf did all he could for his club with 28 saves, while Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves on the 23 shots Calgary fired his way.

Ad

3 least impressive Calgary Flames players from 4-3 S/O loss to Vancouver Canucks

#1. Yagor Sharangovich

The bad news for the Flames is that besides failing to protect their lead in the third period, they also lost captain Mikael Backlund after just a handful of shifts in the opening 20 minutes of play.

This meant that they needed other key players to step up their games in his absences, and while Huberdeau did so, they failed to get necessary contributions from others like Yagor Sharangovich.

Ad

He finished with no points and a giveaway while managing only two shots on goal.

#2. Morgan Frost

Another player that the Flames needed a big game from in Backlund's absence was Morgan Frost, who also failed to deliver.

Like Sharangovich, he went scoreless. He also failed to get a single puck on net.

#3. Connor Zary

One of the only Flames forwards to finish with a negative plus-minus rating for the night, Zary was caught out of position more than once as part of the Flames' loss to the Canucks.

Ad

He also was called for two separate penalties and committed two giveaways.

The Calgary Flames will look to bounce back when they host the Colorado Avalanche next at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama