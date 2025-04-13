3 least impressive Canadiens players from 1-0 shutout loss to Maple Leafs feat. Christian Dvorak

The Montreal Canadiens came into Saturday night's contest against their Original 6 rival Toronto Maple Leafs with the chance to clinch the second and final Wild Card postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Maple Leafs put that on hold - at least for the time being. After zero goals in the first 60 minutes of regulation, Toronto ultimately emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in overtime at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Maple Leafs improved their record to 49-26-4, while the Habs dropped to 39-31-10.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first three periods, setting up a tense sudden-death overtime. On track for a career-best season, Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner came through 36 seconds into the extra session:

The goal was his 26th of the season; Marner now has 99 points, and is only a single point away from reaching the 100-point mark for what would be the first time in his career.

He's also a pending unrestricted free agent and can become one of the most high-profile names on the open market in July.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz wasn't busy, making 15 saves; meanwhile, Montreal's Jakub Dobes was impressive with 34 saves on the 35 shots that he faced from Toronto.

3 least impressive Canadiens players from 1-0 shutout loss to Maple Leafs

#1. Christian Dvorak

The Canadiens didn't get much from their forwards as an entire unit against the Maple Leafs, as the entire team mustered only 15 shots on goal the entire game.

For Dvorak, it was a particularly rought defensive performance in addition to the fact that he dind't have a single point or shot on goal. He led the team with three total giveaways while skating in 16:23 of ice time.

#2. Patrik Laine

The first-year Habs forward was also mostly invisible for the Canadiens as they missed out on a chance to clinch their first playoff spot since 2021.

Laine managed only a single shot on goal while playing in only 11:13 of total ice time.

#3. Alex Newhook

Another forward for the Habs who was mostly invisible during the loss to the Maple Leafs, Newhook failed to generate anything offensively.

Standing out was the fact he failed to register a single shot on goal in 16:28 of total ice time.

