3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from 5-2 Game 1 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Frederik Andersen

The Carolina Hurricanes dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes were in the game for most of the night until the Panthers eventually pulled away in the third period with two goals to open up a 5-1 lead.

Carter Verhaeghe (PPG), Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, Sam Bennett (PPG), and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake replied for the Carolina Hurricanes.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from their Game 1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Carolina Hurricanes players from Game 1 loss to Florida Panthers

#3 Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostibehere had an eventful Game 1, playing 18:33 minutes across 19 shifts. He got a shot on goal, blocked one, and delivered three hits. He also had a spirited altercation with agitator extraordinaire Brad Marchand in the third period.

However, he was a minus-2 with one goal in particular standing out as a costly one.

Here’s a look:

The puck went behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ net with Tomas Nosek digging it out first. As Gostisbehere moved in to rub out Nosek, Nosek smartly took the hit but played the puck to the front of the net where a wide-open Eetu Luostarinen buried the puck home.

The replay showed that Gostisbehere charged Nosek, but failed to keep his stick on the ice. That situation allowed Nosek to slide the puck to the front of the net and get the tally.

The goal made the game 5-1 and essentially put it out of reach with a little over five minutes to play in the game.

#2 Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall will need to step up for Carolina in Game 2 on Thursday night - Source: Imagn

Taylor Hall had a forgettable night for the Carolina Hurricanes. The veteran winger played 13:40 across 22 shifts, ending the game a minus-1. He got just one shot on goal while delivering four hits.

The Canes will need Hall to step up in Game 2 as the team will need as much scoring as it can get against a solid Florida Panthers squad.

#1 Frederik Andersen

Canes’ goalie Frederik Andersen has been terrific this postseason. He’s been the key reason why the Hurricanes have made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final.

However, things went south for Andersen in Game 1 against Florida. He surrendered five goals on just 20 shots.

In particular, the first two Florida goals are ones that Andersen would certainly like to have back. Here’s a look:

Verhaeghe’s opening goal was a backhander from a tough angle that Andersen could have stopped. But Verhaeghe managed to roof it.

Now, here’s a look at the second Panthers’ goal:

Expand Tweet

The play started with a giveaway by Jordan Staal. Evan Rodrigues picked up the puck, ran behind the net, and then fed a beautiful pass to a wide-open Aaron Ekblad who did not miss.

Andersen can be seen struggling to get into position, clearly late on the shot as it whistled past him, off the post, and into the twine.

While not every goal was Andersen’s fault, the Canes’ netminder could have done a better job. Andersen will get a chance to redeem himself in Game 2 on Thursday night as the Canes look to even the series before heading to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

