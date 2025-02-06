3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 4-3 OT loss to Edmonton Oilers feat. Seth Jones

The basement-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks once again failed to get the job done, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Edmonton Oilers at United Center on Wednesday night.

Despite tying the score in the third period, having trailed 3-1, the Blackhawks were unable to secure the winning point in overtime. Zach Hyman's overtime goal gave Edmonton the extra point, taking advantage of a poor line change in the extra session that resulted in a too-many-men-on-the-ice bench minor.

With the loss, the Blackhawks are now 16-31-6, the worst record in all of the NHL.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, the Oilers found the back of the net first thanks to Viktor Arvidsson's seventh goal of the season. However, Lukas Reichel knotted the score with six seconds left in the second period.

Jeff Skinner and Leon Draisaitl both scored for the Chicago Blackhawks to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead, but Chicago later managed to get a point in the standings, thanks to goals from Ryan Donato and Alec Martinez to tie the game late in regulation.

However, the aforementioned poor line change in overtime ultimately did the Blackhawks in. Edmonton's power-play goal courtesy of Zach Hyman ended the game, sending the Blackhawks to another defeat.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom did all he could, making 34 saves for the Blackhawks; the Oilers got 29 saves from Calvin Pickard.

3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from their 4-3 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers

#1. Seth Jones

The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman has garnered plenty of criticism for his substandard play this season, especially compared to his hefty salary.

He was caught out of position several times in Wednesday's loss and finished with a team-worst -3 rating while contributing nothing offensively. He was also guilty of a pair of giveaways.

#2. Tyler Bertuzzi

The gritty forward is playing in his first year with the Blackhawks, and while he's been mostly a positive presence on the young Chicago roster, he was nowhere to be found against the Oilers on Wednesday night.

He finished with zero points as well as a -2 rating and managed only a single shot on goal.

#3. Nick Foligno

The constant losing has to be weighing on the mind of the Chicago Blackhawks captain, who was elevated to the role before this season began.

Foligno had zero points, a -2 rating and zero shots as part of the loss to the Oilers.

