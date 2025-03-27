3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 5-3 loss to New Jersey Devils feat. Spencer Knight

The Chicago Blackhawks were on the wrong end of a 5-3 decision against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at the United Center. The loss sunk the Blackhawks back into the loss column while the Devils snapped a three-game losing skid.

Tyler Bertuzzi (PPG), Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar scored for the Chicago Blackhawks, while Nathan Bastian, Timo Meier (PPG), Ondrej Palat (SHG), Dawson Mercer (PPG) and Stefan Noesen (EN) did so for the New Jersey Devils.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from their loss to the New Jersey Devils:

#3 Alex Vlasic

Alex Vlasic has emerged as the Blackhawks top defenseman this season. The 6-feet-6 blue liner has registered 28 points in 71 games while playing solid defense for an overall poor team.

However, on Wednesday night, Vlasic was unable to be a difference-maker. Offensively, he generated just one shot on goal in nearly 22 minutes of ice time over 28 shifts.

Defensively, he ended the night with an even plus-minus rating, but Vlasic wasn’t overly effective on special teams, especially as the Devils scored two power play goals and one shorthanded marker.

While the game against the Devils wasn’t pretty, Vlasic will continue to develop into a top-pairing blue liner.

#2 Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard, another rising start, had a rough night for the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard was blanked on Wednesday night, getting two shots on goal in over 23 minutes of ice time for the Hawks.

The Devils deserve credit for keeping Bedard in check, preventing Bedard from using his speed to create scoring chances. As such, the Devils forced the Blackhawks' depth scoring to step up.

While the Blackhawks got depth scoring, they could have used Bedard’s skills to at least get the equalizer and force overtime.

#1 Spencer Knight

Spencer Knight was a key part of return in the Seth Jones trade for the Chicago Blackhawks but had a rough outing on Wednesday night. He surrendered four goals, including two power play and one shorthanded marker, on 19 shots.

Considering that the Devils didn't pepper Knight with a large number of shots, the four goals given up was a disappointing outcome for the de facto Blackhawks starting netminder.

The Blackhawks will have the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at United Center as Chicago continues to play out their remaining schedule.

