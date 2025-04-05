3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 5-3 loss to Washington Capitals feat. Connor Bedard 

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Alex Ovechkin scored twice to tie Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead in career goals. Ovechkin’s 894th proved to be the game-winner. The loss was the Blackhawks’ fifth in a row.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Frank Nazar and Phillip Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks. As for the Capitals, Ovechkin scored twice, with Martin Fehervary, Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard getting the other goals.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from their loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

3 least impressive Chicago Blackhawks players from 5-3 loss to Washington Capitals

#3. Nick Foligno

Chicago's captain has seen his ice time gradually dwindle as the season has worn on. On Friday night, Nick Foligno hit the ice for 13:37 over 18 shifts. He did not register a shot on goal.

Foligno contributed with two blocked shots and two hits. He also won 50% of the draws he took. Unfortunately, those contributions were not enough to turn the score around and help the Blackhawks pull out a win.

#2. Spencer Knight

Spencer Knight had somewhat of a rough outing for the Blackhawks against the Capitals. Knight stopped 24 of 29 shots. While his numbers don’t look terrible on paper, Knight’s overall performance could have been better.

A good example came on Martin Fehervary’s goal:

Knight stopped the initial shot. However, Knight thought he had held on to the puck. Unfortunately for Knight, he hadn’t realized the puck had trickled past him. By the time he reacted, Fehervary had popped the loose puck into the back of the net.

It’s worth pointing out that Knight can’t be blamed for every goal. Nevertheless, the Blackhawks’ netminder could have done a better job of keeping his team in the game.

#1. Connor Bedard

The Blackhawks’ top-line center was a nonfactor on Friday night. Connor Bedard hit the ice for 19:05 over 19 shifts. While he managed three shots on goal, he ended the night a minus-1, with two penalty minutes.

Bedard did not register on the scoresheet, making his game against the Capitals largely forgettable. Considering the Blackhawks had 2-1 and 3-2 leads, Bedard could have been a difference-maker in helping his team secure the two points.

The Blackhawks will be back on the ice on Sunday evening when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next at United Center in a meeting of two non-playoff squads.

