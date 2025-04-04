3 least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from 7-3 loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Elvis Merzlikins 

The Columbus Blue Jackets were on the wrong end of a 7-3 shellacking at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

With the win, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the postseason. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets fell to 3-6-1 in their last 10, falling four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cale Makar got his 30th goal of the season (PPG), with Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Charlie Coyle, Parker Kelly, Devon Toews, and Miles Wood getting the tallies for the Colorado Avalanche. As for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sean Monahan, Zachary Aston-Reese, and captain Boone Jenner scored.

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Columbus Blue Jackets players from 7-3 loss to Colorado Avalanche

#3. Jack Johnson

The 38-year-old veteran defenseman had a relatively unimpressive night for the Blue Jackets. Despite notching an assist on Boone Jenner’s goal, he was largely an afterthought in the Blue Jackets’ defense core.

Johnson played a blue line-low 13:31 over 18 shifts. He did not get a shot on goal or register a block. Additionally, he ended the night a minus-2, often getting burned by the high-flying Colorado attack.

Except for Zach Werenski, the entire Blue Jackets’ defense core had a rough outing against one of the league’s most talented teams.

#2. Kirill Marchenko

Kirill Marchenko, who has emerged as a solid top-six forward for Columbus, did impress on Thursday night. Marchenko hit the ice for 18:21 over 20 shifts. However, he managed just one shot on goal and ended the night a minus-2.

While it was a hard game all around for the Blue Jackets, Marchenko failed to play a significant role on either side of the puck.

#1. Elvis Merzlikins

The Blue Jackets' starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was the whipping boy on Thursday night. Merzlikins surrendered seven goals on 28 shots before mercifully getting the hook early in the third period.

The Blue Jackets entered the final frame down 5-3, clinging to hopes for a comeback. But after two goals in less than two minutes, Merzlikins got pulled in favor of Daniil Tarasov. Tarasov made four saves the rest of the way.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face another tough opponent when they take on the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs next at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

