3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 3-0 shutout loss in Game 2 against Edmonton Oilers feat. Matt Duchene

The Dallas Stars fell flat after the impressive comeback win in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers, dropping a 3-0 shutout loss in Game 2 on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.

Ad

The Oilers played a full 60 minutes, earning Stuart Skinner his third playoff shutout this postseason. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG), Brett Kulak, and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Dallas Stars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive players from their shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night in Game 2.

3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 2 shutout loss against Edmonton Oilers

#3 Roope Hintz

Roope Hintz sustained an injury in the third period of Game 2 - Source: Imagn

It’s tough to imagine Roope Hintz on this list for the Dallas Stars. However, the Finnish center did not have his best game of the postseason on Friday night.

Ad

Hintz played a tough over 12 minutes across 20 shifts. But it was his turnover that led to Brett Kulak’s first goal of the playoffs.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Stars were deep in the Edmonton zone trying to get the equalizer. Unfortunately for Dallas, Hintz threw the puck in front of the net where it was intercepted and carried back the other way. The Oilers did not miss their chance and buried home the 2-0 marker.

Hintz was on the ice for the Oilers’ power play goal to open the score, putting him right in the middle of Edmonton’s first two markers.

Ad

#2 Cody Ceci

Cody Ceci had an equally rough night in Game 2. He ended the night a minus-2, getting burned on several occasions.

In particular, the Oilers’ third goal of the night stands out:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The shot from the slot came right on goal, but it was Connor Brown’s deflection that got the puck underneath Oettinger’s glove for the goal.

Now, the deflection would not have been possible if Ceci had done something about it, like tie up Brown’s stick. Instead, Ceci got caught puck-watching as the shot trickled past Oettinger to effectively end the night for the Stars.

#1 Matt Duchene

Matth Duchene had a night to forget in Game 2 - Source: Imagn

Matt Duchene was torched numerous times in Game 2. The Dallas Stars’ forward was on the ice for both of the Oilers’ even-strength goals. When looking at the replays, Duchene was nowhere to be found, arriving late to the play.

Ad

Offensively, Duchene hit the ice for 15:15, getting two shots on goal across 19 shifts. He was a non-factor in the game and will be counted upon to turn things around for Game 3 on Sunday night.

With the series now tied at one, the venue will shift to Rogers Place where the Oilers will look to take a 2-1 series lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama