3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 3-0 shutout loss in Game 2 against Edmonton Oilers feat. Matt Duchene

The Dallas Stars fell flat after the impressive comeback win in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers, dropping a 3-0 shutout loss in Game 2 on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.
The Oilers played a full 60 minutes, earning Stuart Skinner his third playoff shutout this postseason. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (PPG), Brett Kulak, and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Dallas Stars.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive players from their shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night in Game 2.
3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 2 shutout loss against Edmonton Oilers
#3 Roope Hintz
It’s tough to imagine Roope Hintz on this list for the Dallas Stars. However, the Finnish center did not have his best game of the postseason on Friday night.
Hintz played a tough over 12 minutes across 20 shifts. But it was his turnover that led to Brett Kulak’s first goal of the playoffs.
Here’s a look:
The Stars were deep in the Edmonton zone trying to get the equalizer. Unfortunately for Dallas, Hintz threw the puck in front of the net where it was intercepted and carried back the other way. The Oilers did not miss their chance and buried home the 2-0 marker.
Hintz was on the ice for the Oilers’ power play goal to open the score, putting him right in the middle of Edmonton’s first two markers.
#2 Cody Ceci
Cody Ceci had an equally rough night in Game 2. He ended the night a minus-2, getting burned on several occasions.
In particular, the Oilers’ third goal of the night stands out:
The shot from the slot came right on goal, but it was Connor Brown’s deflection that got the puck underneath Oettinger’s glove for the goal.
Now, the deflection would not have been possible if Ceci had done something about it, like tie up Brown’s stick. Instead, Ceci got caught puck-watching as the shot trickled past Oettinger to effectively end the night for the Stars.
#1 Matt Duchene
Matt Duchene was torched numerous times in Game 2. The Dallas Stars’ forward was on the ice for both of the Oilers’ even-strength goals. When looking at the replays, Duchene was nowhere to be found, arriving late to the play.
Offensively, Duchene hit the ice for 15:15, getting two shots on goal across 19 shifts. He was a non-factor in the game and will be counted upon to turn things around for Game 3 on Sunday night.
With the series now tied at one, the venue will shift to Rogers Place where the Oilers will look to take a 2-1 series lead.
