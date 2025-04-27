3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 4-0 shutout loss in Game 4 against Colorado Avalanche feat. Mikko Rantanen

The Dallas Stars were on the wrong end of a 4-0 shutout in Game 4, losing to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday night. MacKenzie Blackwood made 23 saves for his first postseason shutout. The series is now tied at 2-2, with both teams looking to get a crucial series lead in Game 5.

Logan O’Connor (SHG), Nathan MacKinnon (PPG), Gabriel Landeskog, and Samuel Girard scored for the Colorado Avalanche. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves before leaving during the second intermission in favor of Casey DeSmith.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Dallas Stars players from their shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from shutout loss in Game 4 to Colorado Avalanche

#3 Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin had a night to forget in Game 4 as he went completely silent. Seguin played 11:56, failing to get a shot on goal in 16 shifts.

Seguin, who was the overtime hero in Game 3, failed to impress for Dallas on Saturday night. The Avalanche did a great job of keeping him off the scoresheet by matching the Stars’ physicality and intensity.

On the plus side, Seguin won 83% of the draws he took. Unfortunately for Seguin and the Stars, that wasn’t enough to get the job done in Game 4.

#2 Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley has emerged as a solid top-pairing defenseman for the Dallas Stars in Miro Heiskanen’s absence. But in Game 4, Harley wasn’t quite up to the level he’d shown earlier in the series.

Harley finished the night a minus-2 in nearly 24 minutes of ice time. He played in over 25 shifts, getting two shots on goal. The Stars failed to get much offensive support from their defensive core, leading to the anemic performance.

#1 Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen continues to struggle for the Dallas Stars. He skated in 19:12 of ice time over 23 shifts. He got just one shot on goal, and hardly looked like one of the most dangerous wingers in the NHL.

During the entire series against his former team, Rantanen has failed to generate much offense. He’s notched just one assist in the four games against Colorado, failing to live up to expectations.

The Stars will need Rantanen to step up in Game 5 if Dallas is to get the all-important 3-2 series lead. The Stars and Avalanche will lock horns once again on Tuesday night in Dallas for Game 5. The winner will be one step away from advancing to the second round.

