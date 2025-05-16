3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 4-0 shutout loss in Game 5 to Winnipeg Jets feat. Thomas Harley

The Dallas Stars failed to close out their second-round series in Game 5 on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Jets stayed alive with a solid 4-0 blanking of the Stars, forcing a Game 6 on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, with Mark Scheifele and Vladislav Namestnikov (PPG) scoring for the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for Dallas in the losing effort.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Dallas Stars players from their Game 5 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 5 loss to Winnipeg Jets
#3 Jamie Benn
The Dallas Stars captain had a quiet night. He skated for 10:47 minutes on the night across 16 shifts, failing to get a shot on goal.
While Benn delivered two hits on the night, he was unable to generate any offense, allowing the Jets to take control of the game. Benn ended up getting a game misconduct midway through the third period following a tussle with Scheifele.
#2 Wyatt Johnston
Wyatt Johnston had a rough outing against the Jets in Game 5. The Dallas Stars forward missed a scoring chance that led directly to the Jets’ first goal.
Here’s a look:
Johnston got in close on Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck but was unable to get the puck in the net. As the play came the other way, Johnston did a great job of getting back into the play.
However, Scheifele undressed Johnston, burying the shot past Oettinger for the game’s opening goal. Johnson managed just one shot on goal, failing to get Dallas on the board as the team pressured down the final minutes.
#1 Thomas Harley
Thomas Harley, while emerging as a true top-pairing defenseman for the Stars, got burned twice on Thursday night. In particular, Harley was on the receiving end of two nasty plays while shorthanded.
Let’s look at Nikolaj Ehlers’ goal:
The play showed Ehlers undressing Harley as he fired a shot on goal to beat Oettinger to make the game 2-0.
Now, here’s the Jets’ second power play tally of the night:
Like the first power play goal, Harley was outplayed, this time by Namestnikov. Harley seemed unable to do much to prevent the shot from hitting the net, leaving Oettinger with virtually no chance to stop the puck.
The Stars will be expecting Harley to tighten up his game as they look to clinch their ticket to the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.
