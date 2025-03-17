3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from 4-3 OT loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars lost a gut-wrenching 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena. The Stars nearly capped off a comeback win, forcing the extra period after being down 3-1 in the third.

Jason Robertson, Mavrik Bourque and Matt Duchene scored for the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, Martin Necas (PPG), Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, and Cale Makar, who got the game-winner 34 seconds into overtime, scored for the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s a look at the three least impressive Dallas Stars players from their overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon.

3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from loss to Colorado Avalanche

#3 Mikael Granlund

Trade deadline acquisition Mikael Granlund failed to impress in Sunday’s tilt against the Colorado Avalanche. Granlund skated in over 16 minutes of ice time over 22 shifts. However, he managed one shot on goal and did not register on the scoresheet.

Granlund skated on the Stars’ second line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. While both Duchene and Marchment got on the board with assists, Granlund did not. The Stars will be looking for Granlund to chip in offensively as the club looks to head into the playoffs on the right foot.

#2 Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba is another key veteran player the Dallas Stars are looking to contribute in meaningful ways. However, Dumba was essentially a nonfactor on Sunday against the Avs, skating on Dallas’ third pairing.

Dumba played a little over 13 minutes across 18 shifts. He registered a blocked shot and two hits while turning the puck over once. The Stars will need to get more solid minutes from Dumba, particularly in Miro Heiskanen’s absence.

#1 Jake Oettinger

It’s hard to pin the blame on Jake Oettinger for the Stars’ loss. He made 32 saves in the game, keeping the Stars in the fight in the third period.

However, Oettinger looked less-than-stellar in two of the four goals surrendered, especially in Cale Makar’s overtime winner.

First, here’s a look at Jonathan Drouin’s tally:

Drouin’s shot beating Oettinger on the far side, especially considering the poor angle that Drouin shot from. The replay showed the puck hitting Oettinger off the mask and ricocheting into the net.

Now, here’s a look at Makar’s game-winner:

Makar ran the puck into the Stars’ zone by himself, split the defense, and caught Oettinger going the wrong way. While Makar deserves credit for his tremendous shot, he completely fooled Oettinger by making him go one way and then sending the shot the other.

The Stars will be back on the ice on Tuesday night at the Anaheim Ducks as they look to get back into the win column.

