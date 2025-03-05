3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 2-1 loss to Carolina Hurricanes feat. Patrick Kane 

The Detroit Red Wings lost a close 2-1 contest to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings attempted to mount a comeback but ultimately fell short in the third period as the Canes held on for the win.

Ad

Elmer Soderblom scored for the Red Wings, his third of the season. Meanwhile, two Jordans, Martinook and Staal, scored for the Hurricanes. Staal’s 12th of the season ended up standing as the game-winner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here’s a closer look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 2-1 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

#3. Mortiz Seider

The Red Wings' top defender, Moritz Seider, ended the night drawing a blank on the scoresheet. Seider played in over 21 minutes of ice time, registering two shots on goal and one blocked shot.

Ad

However, he could not influence the game’s outcome. Seider, as a strong puck-moving defenseman, is counted on to help drive the Red Wings’ offense. Unfortunately for Detroit, Seider did not play a significant role in the game.

#2. Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat has had a solid season for the Detroit Red Wings. He’s registered 20 goals and 53 points in 60 games this season. However, DeBrincat was conspicuously absent from the scoresheet on Tuesday night against Carolina.

Ad

In nearly 20 minutes of ice time over 22 shifts, DeBrincat managed just one shot on goal. He registered one shot on goal, a hit, and a giveaway. He finished the night a minus-1.

Considering how important DeBrincat has been to the Red Wings’ offense this season, it was tough for Detroit to see DeBrincat go scoreless in such a tight-scoring game.

#1. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane has had a resurgent season for the Wings. He has been highly influential at times this season. That is why his blanking on Tuesday night made it much more difficult for the Red Wings to pull out a win.

Ad

Kane played in over 20 minutes of ice time across 23 shifts. He got one shot on goal, registered a hit, a giveaway, and a takeaway. Kane’s 15 goals and 38 points this season have been crucial in Detroit’s turnaround.

The Red Wings will get Wednesday off to regroup ahead of their next contest against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings will look to get back into the win column as they seek to secure a playoff berth this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama