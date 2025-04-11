3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Cam Talbot

The Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes remain on life support after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The Red Wings remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alex DeBrincat got the Detroit Red Wings on the board in the first period with his 36th of the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brad Marchand got his first goal with the Florida Panthers, his 22nd of the season. Evan Rodrigues (PPG), Mackie Samoskevich, and Aleksander Barkov got the other tallies for the Cats.

So, here's a closer look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to Florida Panthers

#3 Ben Chiarot

Ad

Ben Chiarot had a rough outing for the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Despite getting an assist on DeBrincat’s goal, he was burned on several occasions in the game. In particular, Barkov’s goal, which gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead, was a clear example.

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The replay showed Seth Jones’ point shot getting through the screen in front of Red Wings netminder Cam Talbot. However, it was Barkov who deflected the puck past Talbot that led to the goal. Had Chiarot tied up Barkov’s stick, Talbot could have made the save. Instead, Barkov muscled Chiarot off the puck, making the game 4-1 for the Cats.

#2 Simon Edvinsson

Another Detroit Red Wings with a rough outing was Simon Edvinsson. While Edvinsson ended the night with an even plus/minus rating in over 21 minutes of ice time, he failed to play an effective defensive role for the Red Wings.

Ad

In particular, let’s take a look at Brad Marchand’s goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The play began with a terrible turnover in the neutral zone. The Wings lost the puck allowing the Panthers to come back. Then, Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis hit Marchand right on the tape for the goal.

The replay showed Edvinsson caught like a deer in the headlights, unable to make any play. Edvinsson didn’t even try to deflect the pass or break up the play. He didn’t see Marchand coming up behind him, allowing the veteran forward to get his first goal as a Panther.

Ad

#1 Cam Talbot

It’s tough to blame the Wings’ netminder for the four Florida goals. However, Cam Talbot wasn’t in a position to bail his team out amid the costly defensive gaffes.

Marchand’s goal was an example of how Talbot could have bailed his team out to keep the game close. With the score 2-1, Marchand fooled Talbot, burying the puck up top after Talbot had gone down to make the save.

In the end, it was a disappointing night for the Red Wings who will now try to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday night to salvage what they can of their playoff hopes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama