3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Cam Talbot

The Detroit Red Wings’ playoff hopes remain on life support after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena. The Red Wings remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Alex DeBrincat got the Detroit Red Wings on the board in the first period with his 36th of the season.
Meanwhile, Brad Marchand got his first goal with the Florida Panthers, his 22nd of the season. Evan Rodrigues (PPG), Mackie Samoskevich, and Aleksander Barkov got the other tallies for the Cats.
So, here's a closer look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to Florida Panthers
#3 Ben Chiarot
Ben Chiarot had a rough outing for the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Despite getting an assist on DeBrincat’s goal, he was burned on several occasions in the game. In particular, Barkov’s goal, which gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead, was a clear example.
Here’s a look:
The replay showed Seth Jones’ point shot getting through the screen in front of Red Wings netminder Cam Talbot. However, it was Barkov who deflected the puck past Talbot that led to the goal. Had Chiarot tied up Barkov’s stick, Talbot could have made the save. Instead, Barkov muscled Chiarot off the puck, making the game 4-1 for the Cats.
#2 Simon Edvinsson
Another Detroit Red Wings with a rough outing was Simon Edvinsson. While Edvinsson ended the night with an even plus/minus rating in over 21 minutes of ice time, he failed to play an effective defensive role for the Red Wings.
In particular, let’s take a look at Brad Marchand’s goal:
The play began with a terrible turnover in the neutral zone. The Wings lost the puck allowing the Panthers to come back. Then, Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis hit Marchand right on the tape for the goal.
The replay showed Edvinsson caught like a deer in the headlights, unable to make any play. Edvinsson didn’t even try to deflect the pass or break up the play. He didn’t see Marchand coming up behind him, allowing the veteran forward to get his first goal as a Panther.
#1 Cam Talbot
It’s tough to blame the Wings’ netminder for the four Florida goals. However, Cam Talbot wasn’t in a position to bail his team out amid the costly defensive gaffes.
Marchand’s goal was an example of how Talbot could have bailed his team out to keep the game close. With the score 2-1, Marchand fooled Talbot, burying the puck up top after Talbot had gone down to make the save.
In the end, it was a disappointing night for the Red Wings who will now try to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday night to salvage what they can of their playoff hopes.
