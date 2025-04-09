3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens feat. Justin Holl

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a devastating 4-1 loss at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. With the loss, the Red Wings’ playoff hopes sustained a crushing blow. Meanwhile, the Canadiens solidified their hold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Dylan Larkin for the lone tally for the Detroit Red Wings. As for the Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher (EN), and Nick Suzuki (EN) scored.

So, let’s take a deep dive into the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their crushing defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings from loss to Montreal Canadiens

#3 Vladimir Tarasenko

Detroit Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko had a forgettable game against the Canadiens. In 19 shifts, Tarasenko registered two shots on goal over 15:23 of ice time. Tarasenko did not get a puck on goal in the Wings’ 24-shot first period.

Tarasenko finally got into the action in the third period, notching two of the four Red Wings’ shots. However, he could not score particularly from one shot in close. Beyond that, Tarasenko compounded his tough night with two giveaways. He ended the night a minus-2.

#2 J.T. Compher

Veteran forward J.T. Compher did not have his best outing for the Detroit Red Wings. Compher ended the night with one shot on goal in 17:20 of ice time across 21 shifts.

Moreover, Compher ended the night a minus-3, getting torched on several occasions. Here’s a look at the worst one:

Compher failed to pick up Anderson in front of the net. Anderson used his speed to get around Compher, making him look lost as he reacted far too late. By the time Compher located his man, Anderson had already deflected the go-ahead goal past Cam Talbot.

#1 Justin Holl

Like Compher, Red Wings defender Justin Holl got torched on a number of occasions. In particular, Holl got hosed on Cole Caufield’s game-tying goal in the second period. Here’s a look:

Caufield made Holl look like he was skating on molasses as he blew past him to the puck and beat Talbot for the goal. Caufield’s tally tied the game at a crucial juncture, right when it seemed the Red Wings were gaining more momentum.

Holl ended the night a minus-2 in 13:32 of ice time across 16 shifts. Holl’s ice time and role on the Wings’ third pairing could be up in the air as the Wings close out their season.

The Red Wings will visit the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena in their next outing on Thursday night.

