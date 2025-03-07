  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • 3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-2 loss to Utah Hockey Club feat. Alex Lyon

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-2 loss to Utah Hockey Club feat. Alex Lyon

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 07, 2025 04:18 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-2 loss to Utah Hockey Club feat. Alex Lyon - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-2 decision to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka, fresh off signing a five-year contract extension, made 38 saves to stymie the Red Wings.

Ad

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored, with Jonatan Berggren getting the other tally. Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz (PPG), Kevin Stenlund and Lawson Crouse netted for Utah.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings from their loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

Three least impressive Detroit Red Wings from loss to Utah Hockey Club

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3 Lucas Raymond

Red Wings leading scorer Lucas Raymond went quiet. In nearly 24 minutes of ice time over 23 shifts, Raymond didn't register on the scoresheet despite getting four shots on goal.

He ended the night with an even zero in the plus/minus column. While Raymond had a couple of good looks, he couldn't find the back of the net. His lack of scoring was particularly crucial, as the Red Wings held the lead, eventually surrendering three unanswered goals to lose the game.

Ad

#2 Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 29 goals but was unable to get on the scoresheet. In nearly 20 minutes of ice time over 22 shifts, DeBrincat registered four shots on goal.

He ended the night a minus-2, underscoring the lack of defensive play DeBrincat and his linemates displayed against Utah.

The Wings will expect more reliable defensive efforts from DeBrincat and his linemates as they look to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.

Ad

#1 Alex Lyon

Red Wings backup netminder Alex Lyon got the call against Utah. Unfortunately, he had a tough game, giving up four goals on 19 shots. In particular, the two third-period tallies roughly five minutes apart were rather soft.

A good example was Lawson Crouse’s goal. Here’s a look:

Ad

A defensive miscue in the Detroit zone allowed Crouse to waltz in front of the net, easily beating Lyon for the Hocke Club’s fourth goal of the night. The replay showed how Lyon was slow to react, allowing Crouse all the time and space he needed to bury the puck home.

The Detroit Red Wings will look to get back on track on Friday night when they take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in DC.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी