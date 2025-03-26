3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-2 loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings had a tough 5-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. The Red Wings have now lost three in a row with the Avalanche winning three on the bounce.

J.T. Compher (PPG) and Austin Watson scored for the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin, Devon Toews (PPG), Nathan MacKinnon (PPG), and Logan O’Conner (EN) scored for the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s a look at the three least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Detroit Red Wings players from loss to Colorado Avalanche

#3 Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond had a tough night for the Red Wings, failing to get on the scoresheet against the Avalanche. In 19:02 of ice time, Raymond got four shots on goal and registered a minus-2 on the night.

Detroit missed Raymond’s production, considering the game was relatively close heading into the third period. However, Raymond could not become the difference-maker the Red Wings needed him to be.

#2 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane has faded down the stretch for the Detroit Red Wings. On Tuesday, he failed to get on the scoresheet in 15:02 minutes of ice time. He was a minus-2 on the night, getting two shots on goal.

Kane now has just one goal in his last six games. While he had a three-point performance against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 22, Kane has struggled more often than not since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Red Wings need to get Kane to make a final push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

#1 Dylan Larkin

The Red Wings captain did not get on the scoresheet against the Avalanche. Despite playing 21:22, Dylan Larkin was unable to break free of the Avalanche’s relentless attack.

Larking finished the game with two shots on goal over 24 shifts. He won 50% of the draws while registering a takeaway and a giveaway. Larkin’s tough night was a sample of how difficult it was for the Wings to get anything going against a dominant Colorado squad.

The Red Wings remain three points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings will get a chance to make up ground as they play a huge divisional game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena.

