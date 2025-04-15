The Edmonton Oilers came into Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, whom they will face for the fourth consecutive season in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in need of two points in order to have any chance of once again securing home-ice advantage.

The Kings, who are in second place in the Pacific Division, came into the contest leading the Oilers by two points and with a game in hand. And they departed having increased that lead to four points and guaranteeing themselves home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs after a dominant 5-0 win.

The Kings improved to 47-24-9 with a 5-0 win over the Oilers, who dropped to 47-29-5.

The opening 20 minutes of play was a scoring clinic for the Kings, who got goals from ex-Oilers forward Warren Foegele, along with Quinton Byfield and Vladislav Gavrikov.

They extended their lead to 4-0 in the second period with Kevin Fiala's 35th tally of the season. Just before the midway point of the third period, Adrian Kempe increased the lead to 5-0.

Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich combined for the shutout for the Kings, while Calvin Pickard was victimized five times on 36 shots.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers from 5-0 shutout loss to Los Angeles Kings

#1. Kaspari Kapanen

The utility forward for the Oilers in his first campaign in Edmonton did almost nothing to help his club in their critical matchup against the Kings.

Not only did he finish with zero points, but he also committed a team-high four giveaways in 17:19 of total ice time.

This was the kind of game in which he had an opportunity to make a statement with several big game players out of the lineup for the Oilers, but he didn't do so.

#2. Calvin Pickard

Despite making 31 saves, Pickard did allow five goals in this tune-up matchup against the Kings, who the Oilers will play in the opening round of the postseason.

Whether or not Pickard ultimately sees action in the playoffs will depend on the health and performance of Stuart Skinner, who recently returned to the lineup from an injury.

Pickard finished the night with a subpar .861 save percentage.

#3. Evan Bouchard

One of the top defensemen for the Oilers playing on an expiring contract, Bouchard didn't impress in the preview of what is to come against the Kings.

He was caught out of position twice on Kings goals, finishing with a -2 rating in 23:24 of total ice time; he was also guilty of a giveaway.

