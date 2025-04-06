3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-0 shutout loss to Los Angeles Kings feat. Brett Kulak 

Saturday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings carried major playoff implications as the Oilers came into the contest trailing the Kings by just two points for the second overall spot in the Pacific Division.

Despite entering the game with the hope of tying the Kings in the standings, the Oilers now trail them by four points after their 3-0 defeat at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

There were no goals scored in the opening 20 minutes of play, something that wasn't a problem in the game's middle frame. Kings forward Kevin Fiala broke the ice with his 30th goal of the season, giving the Kings the 1-0 lead at the 9:20 mark.

Los Angeles then doubled the lead thanks to Andrei Kuzmenko's 11th goal at 16:08. Entering the third period with a comfortable cushion, they secured their victory with an empty net goal from Trevor Lewis with Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard on the bench for an extra attacker late in regulation.

Pickard finished with 26 saves on 28 shots, while Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper earned his fifth shutout of the season with 27 saves.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-0 shutout loss to Los Angeles Kings

#1. Brett Kulak

The Oilers defenseman had a particularly rough outing against the Kings in the damaging loss. He was twice caught out of position on a pair of Kings goals, finishing tied for a team-worst -2 rating among defensemen.

At 23:53 of ice time, he was also guilty of a pair of giveaways.

#2. Kaspari Kapanen

The utility forward was nowhere to be found on the ice for the Oilers against the Kings. While not normally relied upon as a main source of offense for Edmonton, they need contributions from up and down their lineup in the absence of star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, unavailable due to injury.

Kapanen wasn't able to contribute anything in 15:21 of ice time; he also failed to register a single shot on goal.

#3. Connor Brown

The defensive-oriented forward had a poor outing against the Kings, finishing with a -2 rating while also being credited with a pair of giveaways.

A forward like Brown finishing in the negative for plus-minus cost the Oilers against the Kings; he played in 16:19 of ice time while only registering a single shot on goal.

