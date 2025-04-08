3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Brett Kulak 

The Edmonton Oilers entered Monday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks hoping to move closer to the third place Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division.

However, the Ducks had other ideas. Despite being officially eliminated from postseason contention, Anaheim still has pride to play for. They defeated the Oilers by a 3-2 final score at Honda Center, dropping Edmonton to 44-28-5 and keeping them in third place in the Pacific.

Former Ducks forward Adam Henrique began the scoring late in the first period, tallying his 11th goal of the season at 17:51. The Oilers took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

However, Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier made his presence felt by scoring twice within a short frame in the second period, giving the Ducks a 2-1 lead.

Anaheim then increased their lead to 3-1 in the third period thanks to Mason MacTavish. Edmonton's Jeff Skinner would cut the deficit to a single goal with his 16th tally of the season. However, the Oilers were ultimately unable to secure the equalizer even with goaltender Olivier Rodrigue pulled for a sixth attacker.

Rodrigue made 18 saves in a losing effort for the Oilers, while Anaheim's Lukas Dostal was spectacular with 45 saves.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1. Brett Kulak

These are the kinds of games that the Oilers can't afford to blow against opponents that have already been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Unfortunately for defenseman Brett Kulak, he did little to help his club. He finished with a -3 rating, worst among all Oilers blue liners during the loss against the Ducks.

Skating in 20:27 of ice time, Kulak also had no points while committing a giveaway.

#2. Kaspari Kapanen

Speaking of rough outings, that can be used to describe Kapanen's final stat line against the Ducks.

He finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating, as he was on the ice for all three Ducks goals they scored in the contest despite playing in only 11:13 of total ice time.

He had no points with only a single shot on goal.

#3. Max Jones

Like Kapanen, Jones had a particularly rough defensive effort against the Ducks despite not getting much ice time.

He played in a total of less than ten minutes and yet managed to be on the ice for all three Ducks goals against, finishing tied for the team-worst -3 rating.

He also took an ill-advised penalty while also committing a giveaway.

