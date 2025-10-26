3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 loss to Seattle Kraken ft. Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the Seattle on Saturday night at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken built up a 3-1 lead midway through the third period to nab the two points at home.Jordan Eberle scored twice for the Kraken, with Tye Kartye scoring the other goal for Seattle. Meanwhile, Evan Bourchard (PPG) and Darnell Nurse got the goals for the Edmonton Oilers. Netminder Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in the losing effort.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from loss to Seattle Kraken#3 Andrew MangiapaneEdmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane didn’t have the best game of his tenure with the club. He skated in over 16 minutes of ice time across 20 shifts with the Oilers, but could not manage a shot on goal.He ended the night a minus-2 as he also failed to support his teammates defensively. Mangiapane has played well overall this season, but will be looking to put Saturday night’s behind him.#2 Mattias EkholmThe usually defensively reliable Mattias Ekholm struggled to cope with the Kraken’s strong offensive play. However, the Kraken made Ekholm look out of place, particularly on Eberle’s first goal of the game.Here’s a look:The play started with a botched pinch by Evan Bouchard at the Seattle blue line. The play led to a 2-on-1 coming back the other way. Ekholm, instead of taking shooter or the pass away, did neither. Matty Beniers slid the puck across to Eberle, who didn’t miss the shot.Stuart Skinner had a tough time reading the play as he had to respect both the shooter and the pass. Had Ekholm taken one out of the play, Skinner would have had a better chance to make the save.Ekholm ended the night skating just under 20 minutes with one shot on goal and three blocks.#1 Evan BouchardBouchard had a power play goal for the Edmonton Oilers in the second period to get them on the board. But it was his defensive play that led to the Oilers ultimately losing the two points on the night.His role in Eberle’s first goal was bad enough. But it was his botched play that led to Eberle’s second that sealed Edmonton’s fate.Here’s a look at the goal:Bouchard fanned on a weak attempt to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Beniers picked off the errant puck and fired a pass to Eberle. The shot rang past Skinner to make the game 3-1. Eberle deserves plenty of credit for making a fantastic shot that he just didn’t miss.The Oilers will get Monday night off before hosting the Utah Mammoth at Rogers Place next Tuesday night.