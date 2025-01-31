3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 loss in SO to Detroit Red Wings feat. Brett Kulak

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a frustrating 3-2 loss in the shootout against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers' three-game winning streak was snapped with the loss, allowing the Vegas Golden Knights to tie the Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division.

Leon Draisaitl (PPG) and Jeff Skinner scored for the Edmonton Oilers, while Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored roughly two minutes apart for the Detroit Red Wings.

Let’s take a look at the three least impressive Edmonton players from their shootout loss to the Red Wings:

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from loss to Detroit Red Wings

#3 Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner had a fine outing overall, except for the two goals allowed in regulation and the shootout. Specifically, the mini-meltdown in the second period allowed the Red Wings to quickly get back into the game as Rasmussen and Larkin scored roughly two minutes apart.

The Dylan Larkin goal was a breakdown on all sides, with the Oilers’ defense leaving Skinner out to dry. Kudos to Larkin for making a good shot on Skinner, but that was a goal Skinner would have loved to get back. However, Skinner didn’t make the save and the game was tied.

Here’s a look at the goal:

In the shootout, both Lucas Raymond and Larkin scored to lift the wings past the Oilers. Had Skinner stopped at least one of the shots, the Oilers could have had a chance to prolong the shootout. Instead, the Wings scored and took home the two points.

#2 Connor McDavid

It’s hard to say that the world’s best player wasn't impressive. However, the Edmonton Oilers expect Connor McDavid to be the clear difference-maker on the ice every game. Unfortunately for the Oilers, McDavid couldn’t be that difference-maker on Thursday night against the Red Wings.

He registered an assist in nearly 26 minutes of ice time on 25 shifts. He also had five shots on goal, ending the night a minus-1.

In particular, McDavid failed on his attempt in the shootout, setting the stage for the Red Wings to win the game. Had McDavid scored to open the shootout, the Oilers could have taken the two points. Instead, he missed and the Oilers fell.

#1 Brett Kulak

Brett Kulak has been a solid defender for the Oilers this season. However, his costly defensive miscue during the Oilers mini-meltdown in the second period opened the door for the Red Wings to skate away with the two points.

Kulak failed to stop Dylan Larkin on the Red Wings’ second goal, allowing him the time and space he needed to beat Skinner for the game-tying goal.

The Oilers expect a better effort from their blue liners, especially as the season begins to wind down and points become scarcer.

The Oilers will be back on the ice on Saturday as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

