3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-2 loss to Detroit Red Wings ft. Mattias Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers lost their third straight game, dropping a 4-2 decision against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Detroit extended its winning streak to five.Dylan Larkin and rookie Emmitt Finnie scored twice for the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Noah Philp and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Edmonton Oilers. Stuart Skinner got the call, making 20 saves in the losing effort.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from loss to Detroit Red Wings#3 Connor McDavidEdmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, the NHL’s consensus best player, continues to struggle. He fell silent on Sunday, skating in over 22 minutes across 22 shifts.However, the superstar did not register a point in the losing effort. He had two shots on goal and ended the game a minus-2, as the Red Wings’ top line outmatched the Oilers’ top unit.McDavid is goalless this season, notching seven assists in six games. The Oilers will need to support their best player as depth scoring has been virtually non-existent thus far.#2 Evan BouchardEvan Bouchard continues to struggle defensively for the Oilers. On Sunday, he ended the game a minus-2.In particular, Dylan Larkin made Bouchard look out of place on Larkin’s first goal. Here’s a look:Larkin got the best of McDavid by beating him in the faceoff circle. The puck came back to the point. The pass hit Larkin’s stick, with Bouchard doing little to hinder Larkin’s shot. Bouchard seemingly attempted to block the shot, but didn’t even attempt to get a stick in the way. Larkin fired the shot cleanly for the opening tally.Bouchard skated for over 23 minutes across 23 shifts. He got three shots on goal and two blocks.#1 Mattias EkholmThe Edmonton Oilers best defensive defenseman got burned often against the Red Wings on Sunday. Ekholm was on the ice for three of Detroit’s goals.But this on in particular was hardly flattering for Ekholm. Here’s a look:On this goal, Emmitt Finnie made both Ekholm and Darnell Nurse seem like they were skating on molasses. The rookie got in between both blueliners, popping home the loose puck for his first NHL goal.Ekholm hit the ice for just a shade under 20 minutes across 24 shifts. He had two shots on goal and four blocks on the night.The Oilers will hit the ice again on Tuesday as they visit the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.