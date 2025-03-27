3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Dallas Stars feat. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

The Edmonton Oilers came into Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars hoping to tie the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division standings and put more distance between themselves and the Vancouver Canucks.

Thanks to a huge performance from Jason Robertson and holding off a late-game Oilers rally, the Stars improved to 46-21-4 with a 4-3 victory. Meanwhile, the Oilers, without the star duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, slid down to 41-25-5.

The Stars struck first in the opening period, taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Wyatt Johnston. But in the second period, it was officially the Robertson show. He scored a natural hat trick in the middle frame, scoring three times in just over 10 minutes of game time.

It would be a challenge for the Oilers to try and get themselves back into the game, but they managed to do so thanks to third-period goals from Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, and Zach Hyman.

The Oilers then pulled goaltender Calvin Pickard (who replaced Stuart Skinner after he was hurt when Mikko Rantanen accidentally struck him in the head with his knee) late in regulation for a sixth attacker, but they failed to secure the tying goal.

Skinner stopped 17 of 21 shots before his departure, while Pickard stopped all three shots he faced. Meanwhile, Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was busy with 41 saves on 44 shots.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Dallas Stars

#1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

In the absence of McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers need their other top players to step up their performances.

Nugent-Hopkins, the longest tenured member of the Oilers, didn't make an impact against a top Western Conference opponent; he failed to find the scoresheet and finished with no points.

#2. Stuart Skinner

Before his injury, Skinner's performance wasn't exactly encouraging with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on deck. He was victimized four times on just 21 shots, finishing the game with a subpar .810 save percentage.

His long-term diagnosis after departing the game hasn't been determined yet.

#3. Viktor Arvidsson

The veteran Oilers forward was one of the key offseason acquisitions made by GM Stan Bowman, but his performance hasn't lived up to expectations.

He finished with no points against the Stars while going -1 with a trip to the penalty box.

