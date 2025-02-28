3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Florida Panthers feat. Mattias Janmark

The last time that the Edmonton Oilers skated off the ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, they had just lost a heartbreaking 2-1 final score in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The sight of postseason MVP Connor McDavid in tears and the despondency of the rest of the players in the dressing room afterward is something that will haunt Oilers fans for a long time.

And just as it was in June, the Oilers lost a close one-goal game to the Panthers in the same venue, this time on Thursday night. For Edmonton, it was their fifth consecutive defeat after returning to play from the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, dropping them to 34-21-4; the Panthers improved to 36-21-3.

Both teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes; Uvis Balinskis scored for Florida, while Brett Kulak scored for Edmonton. It was the same story in the second period, as Anton Lundell tallied for Florida only to have Leon Draisaitl respond with his NHL-leading 44th goal, setting up a tense third period.

Nate Schmidt and Carter Verhaeghe scored in the final from for the Panthers, giving them a two-goal lead. While the Oilers cut that lead to a single goal after Zach Hyman's 20th, they were unable to get any closer. The Panthers held off a furious final rally by the Oilers, leading to yet another loss.

Immediately afterward, the frustrated Draisaitl was seen kicking the bench door in anger:

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves in a losing effort for Edmonton, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 loss to Florida Panthers

#1. Mattias Janmark

Normally relied upon for his defensively stingy play up front, the Oilers forward was anything but against the Panthers on Thursday night.

He finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating while contributing zero points and also committing a giveaway.

#2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

A veteran Oilers forward that they need to come through for them in these kinds of situations, Nugent-Hopkins finished the game with zero points and wasn't much of a factor in any other area of the game.

#3. Connor Brown

Another defensive-minded Oilers forward who had an astoundingly poor outing, he was tied with Janmark for the team-worst -3 rating while contributing nothing offensively.

It was an overall poor night for nearly all of Edmonton's forwards except Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, and it showed in the score.

