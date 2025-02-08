3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 loss to Colorado Avalanche feat. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers entered Friday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche hoping to maintain their top spot in the Pacific Division, having gone 2-1-1 in their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche hoped to advance in the Central Division standings and had gone 3-1 in their last four games.

Advance the Avs did thanks to their thrilling 5-4 victory in what was a back-and-forth contest that saw multiple lead changes. With the victory, the Avalanche improved to 33-22-2, while the Oilers fell to 34-17-4.

The opening 20 minutes of play was nothing short of exciting as both teams combined for five goals. The Avalanche and Oilers went back and forth; Colorado got goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen, while the Oilers got tallies from Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry.

Trending

Deciding that twice was even better, Makar, Perry and Draisaitl all scored again in the second period; Draisaitl's total now stands at 40 goals, the most of any player in the NHL. Tied at 4-4 at the end of 40 minutes, both teams headed for a tense third period.

Continuing his hot play since being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas picked up his ninth point with the Avs by scoring the go-ahead goal, his 20th of the season.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard played the last 40 minutes of the contest for Edmonton after replacing Skinner; he finished with 17 saves. Meanwhile, Avalanche goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 23 shots as part of the win.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 loss to Colorado Avalanche

#1. Stuart Skinner

Once again, the focal point of negativity surrounding the Oilers is their main weakness - goaltending.

Skinner was unsatisfactory for Edmonton in his start against Colorado, allowing three first period goals on 12 shots and getting yanked in favor of Calvin Pickard; he finished with a .750 save percentage.

Many have questioned Oilers GM Stan Bowman for not beefing up the goaltending position, and performances like Skinner's on Friday night will only intensify those questions.

#2. Zach Hyman

Hyman, who has enjoyed increased scoring in recent weeks after starting the season nowhere near on pace to repeat last season's 54-goal performance, was nowhere to be found for his club against the Avs.

He finished with straight zeros in terms of offense, managed just two shots, and also tied for a team-worst -3 rating.

#3. Connor McDavid

The game's best player may have had his usual on-ice speed along with a handful of scoring chances, but not only did he fail to find the scoresheet in the high-octane affair, he also finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating on the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback