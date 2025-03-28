3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-1 loss to Seattle Kraken feat. Calvin Pickard 

The Edmonton Oilers are still getting used to life without the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both of whom are unavailable thanks to injuries.

Ad

Following Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, they hoped to get back on the winning track against the Seattle Kraken, who will not be in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Unfortunately for Edmonton, the Kraken looked like a top team in the Western Conference on Thursday night. They earned a decisive 6-1 victory at Climate Pledge Arena, dropping Edmonton's record to 41-26-5. However, the Oilers remain in third place in the Pacific Division.

Ad

Trending

It was a five-goal second period that spelled doom for the Oilers; the Kraken got a pair of tallies from Jaden Schwartz along with goals from Jani Nyman, Matty Beniers and Andrei Burakovsky.

While Zach Hyman scored in the third period, the Kraken increased their lead to 6-1 thanks to a goal from Jared McCann.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-1 loss to Seattle Kraken

#1. Calvin Pickard

Ad

The starting responsibilities for the Oilers belong to Pickard for the time being, who is No. 2 on their depth chart behind starter Stuart Skinner; he was hurt in Wednesday's loss to the Stars.

However, Pickard was nowhere near at the level he needed to be in what was a winnable game against a non-playoff opponent. He was victimized for five goals on 29 shots for a .828 save percentage and was pulled after playing in the first 40 minutes.

Ad

Oilers fans are likely worrying right now at the prospect of Pickard having to start the playoffs for them if Skinner is unavailable.

#2. Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson was one of a handful of veterans that general manager Stan Bowman signed during the offseason to try and make his club harder to play against.

However, Arvidsson hasn't been able to replicate the kind of play that defined his career and made him one of the more underrated players in the NHL. During the loss against the Kraken, he tied for a team-worst -3 rating in just 15:03 of total ice time; he also failed to generate any offense.

Ad

#3. Evan Bouchard

One of the top two defensemen on the Oilers roster, Bouchard had a tough time of it against the Kraken.

However, his ice time was below 20 minutes as opposed to normally being above that mark. He finished with a -2 rating in 17:39 along with committing a pair of giveaways.

It's not a good look to finish in the negative against a non-playoff team, and it's something that Bouchard and the rest of his teammates will need to shake off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama