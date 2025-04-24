3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 6-2 blowout loss to LA Kings feat. Stuart Skinner 

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 6-2 blowout loss to the LA Kings in Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The defeat leaves the Oilers trailing 2-0 in their Western Conference playoff series.
The team's performance was marked by ineffective goaltending, a lackluster offense and a woeful penalty kill unit that allowed three powerplay goals. The Kings capitalized on three of their opportunities, while the Oilers went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, echoing the special-teams struggles they faced in Game 1.
The last time the Oilers overcame a 2-0 series deficit in the first round was in 2006 against the San Jose Sharks, when they went on to win four straight. They'll need to replicate a similar comeback to keep their playoff hopes alive.
3 least impressive players from Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 loss to LA Kings in Game 2
#1. Darnell Nurse
Nurse's defensive lapses were evident in the second period when he was caught out of position during Quinton Byfield's goal. As Byfield received the puck and charged toward the net, Nurse failed to close the gap, leaving his defensive partner, Evan Bouchard, as the sole defenseman.
Bouchard was unable to react in time, and Nurse's poor positioning allowed Byfield to skate untouched from the top of the faceoff circle, giving the Kings a 2-0 lead.
#2. Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner had another challenging outing between the pipes, allowing five goals on 28 shots in Game 2, bringing his series total to 10 goals across two games.
While the shaky defense in front of him hasn't helped, Skinner has struggled to make critical saves, unlike his counterpart, Darcy Kuemper, who has been solid for the Kings.
#3. Victor Arvidsson
Edmonton sparked hopes of a comeback in the third period when Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson scored to narrow the Kings' lead to 3-2. However, Arvidsson's costly mistake in the defensive zone derailed its momentum.
At 6:46, his giveaway in front of the Oilers' net left Adrian Kempe wide open, allowing him to restore the Kings' two-goal advantage. Just two minutes later, Adam Henrique's roughing penalty against Byfield gave the Kings a power-play opportunity, which Anze Kopitar converted to extend their lead to 5-2.
The Edmonton Oilers will look to bounce back in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Friday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.
